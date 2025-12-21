Guentzel scores twice, Lightning rally past Hurricanes

McDonagh has goal, assist for Tampa Bay; Carolina blows 3-goal lead for 2nd straight game

Hurricanes at Lightning | Recap

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Jake Guentzel scored twice in the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied for a 6-4 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Benchmark International Arena on Saturday.

Guentzel put Tampa Bay ahead 5-4 at 6:38 of the third period when he backhanded a J.J. Moser wrist shot from the left point five-hole on Pyotr Kochetkov from the top of the crease.

Ryan McDonagh had a goal and an assist, and Brayden Point and Jack Finley scored for the Lightning (19-13-3), who were 0-2-1 in their past three games. Dominic James and Charle-Edouard D'Astous each had two assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 18 saves.

Andrei Svechnikov and Eric Robinson scored for the Hurricanes (22-10-3), who have lost two straight, including 4-3 in a shootout to the Florida Panthers on Friday. Kochetkov made 23 saves. Carolina failed to hold a three-goal lead for the second straight game.

Robinson gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 2:42 of the first period. Tampa Bay defenseman Darren Raddysh's clear attempt was held at the blue line by Jordan Staal. Staal then fed a pass to Robinson in the right face-off circle, where he sent a one-timer five-hole on Vasilevskiy.

Jackson Blake pushed it to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 4:00 when he deflected a pass from Nikolaj Ehlers between his legs in front that went off Vasilevskiy's stick and under his left arm.

Bradly Nadeau extended the lead to 3-0 on the power play at 12:27 with a wrist shot from the slot. The goal came during the second half of a four-minute man-advantage after Finley was given a double minor for high-sticking.

Nadeau was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Saturday after forward Seth Jarvis was injured during a 4-3 shootout loss at the Florida Panthers on Friday.

The Lightning scored two goals in the opening 1:20 of the second period to get back into the game.

Goncalves cut the deficit to 3-1 just 30 seconds into the period when he finished a feed from Dominic James in the low slot.

Point set up at the crease and redirected a pass from D'Astous into an open net behind Kochetkov to make it 3-2 at 1:20.

Finley tied it 3-3 on a breakaway at 16:36 when he put a rebound past Kochetkov's left skate after his initial shot was stopped.

Svechnikov regained a 4-3 lead at 2:47 of the third period, skating in on a 2-on-1 and lifting a pass from Mark Jankowski over Vasilevskiy's left pad.

McDonagh tied the game 4-4 at 3:13 after breaking through two defenders and beating Kochetkov to the five hole.

Guentzel scored into the empty net at 19:33 for the 6-4 final.

