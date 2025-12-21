McKenna motivated to help Canada rebound at 2026 World Junior Championship

Gavin McKenna was overwhelmed with emotion in the moments after Canada lost 4-3 to Czechia in the quarterfinals of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa.

It marked the second straight tournament in which Canada had been eliminated by Czechia and finished fifth at an event it has won 20 times in 49 tournaments.

But those memories are providing a driving force toward a better result at the 2026 WJC in Minnesota.

Canada’s first game, coincidentally, will be against Czechia at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis on Friday.

"We're moving on from last year and getting ready for this year," said McKenna, the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. "Last year wasn't the result we wanted and we made some changes. I'm excited with the group we've got."

That group will be keyed by McKenna, who scored one goal and averaged 15:23 of ice time in five games at the 2025 WJC.

He's expected to have a far more significant role this time, potentially including a spot at left wing on the top line alongside center Michael Misa (San Jose Sharks) and right wing Porter Martone (Philadelphia Flyers).

He's also expected to face more pressure. The forward, who turned 18 on Saturday, has 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 16 games as a freshman at Penn State, where he's testing himself against older, more physically developed competition.

It's certainly been a step up from junior hockey, where he had 129 points (41 goals, 88 assists) in 56 games with Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League last season and was named player of the year in the WHL and the Canadian Hockey League.

"I'm confident going into the tournament," he said. "There's a lot of chatter on my year and stuff. I think it's a growth year for me, playing against harder guys. I could have stayed in the [WHL] and put up a bunch of points but I wanted to challenge myself this year and I've been getting challenged. Being in the NCAA prepared me for this tournament and hopefully I have a good one."