Zibanejad scores late in 3rd, Rangers rally for shootout win against Flyers

Zibanejad scored his first goal in five games with a one-timer from the left circle to make it 4-4.

New York forced the shootout after killing two penalties in overtime.

Artemi Panarin scored twice, and Igor Shesterkin made 28 saves for the Rangers (18-15-4), who lost their previous two home games and only scored once.

Travis Sanheim scored on the power play and had an assist, and Denver Barkey had two assists in his NHL debut for the Flyers (17-10-7), who went 1-1-2 on a four-game road trip. Samuel Ersson made 23 saves.

Panarin gave New York a 1-0 lead at 19:24 of the first period, but Sanheim got Philadelphia started in the second period with a power-play goal from the left face-off circle at 6:42 to tie it 1-1.

Owen Tippett scored 23 seconds later at 7:05 with a low-blocker shot from high between the circles off a pass from Barkey to give Philadelphia a 2-1 lead.

Trevor Zegras scored a power-play goal at 10:18 to extend the lead to 3-1. Noah Cates won the face-off in the left circle back to Jamie Drysdale, who quickly moved it to Zegras for a one-timer from the top of the right circle.

Panarin cut it to 3-2 with a shot from the right circle that beat Ersson on the far side at 12:23, but Rodrigo Abols scored a short-handed goal off a 3-on-1 rush at 14:36 to give the Flyers 4-2 lead.

It was Philadelphia’s first short-handed goal this season.

Trocheck scored off his own rebound to cut it to 4-3 at 9:13 of the third.

Rangers forward J.T. Miller left the game and didn't return after taking a hit to the right shoulder by Nick Seeler at 9:56 of the third period.

Panarin and Trocheck scored in the first two rounds of the shootout, and Shesterkin stopped Zegras and Travis Konecny.