Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Theodore week to week for Golden Knights with upper-body injury
Chabot could return for Senators; Jarry placed on IR by Oilers
© Candice Ward/Getty Images
Vegas Golden Knights
Shea Theodore is considered week to week because of an upper-body injury that has kept the defenseman out of the lineup since Dec. 13. Neither Theodore nor forward Jack Eichel (illness) traveled with Vegas for a two-game road trip that begins at the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, SCRIPPS). Eichel leads the Golden Knights with 41 points (12 goals, 29 assists) in 31 games; Theodore has 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) in 31 games while averaging a team-high 24:01 of ice time.
Ottawa Senators
Thomas Chabot (upper body) could return for the Senators against the Chicago Blackhawks at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN5, CHSN). The defenseman has missed 12 games since being injured on Nov. 22. Chabot has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 18 games this season and is second for Ottawa in time on ice per game (21:55). He rejoined his teammates for practice on Wednesday. “It’s been a long road, but no, it’s good to be back practicing with the guys,” Chabot said. “It helps the mental side of things and the morale to be back on the same schedule as the team.”
Edmonton Oilers
Tristan Jarry was placed on injured reserve because of an undisclosed injury the goalie sustained during the second period of a 3-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday. It was Jarry's third game since being acquired by the Oilers in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 12. Calvin Pickard replaced Jarry on Thursday and likely will start against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SN). Goalie Connor Ingram was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League, and forward Jack Roslovic was placed on long-term injured reserve. Roslovic hasn’t played since Nov. 25, when he was injured blocking a shot during an 8-3 loss against the Dallas Stars.
The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey
Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.
New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin will return to the lineup against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday (12:30 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG) after the Rangers forward missed a 2-1 overtime win against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday because of an illness. In his absence, forwards Gabe Perreault and Brennan Othmann were recalled from Hartford of the AHL. Perreault scored his first NHL goal Thursday.
Detroit Red Wings
Patrick Kane will miss his third consecutive game because of an upper-body injury when the Red Wings visit the Washington Capitals on Saturday (12:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MNMT, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE). The forward hasn’t played since Dec. 13, when he had a goal and assist in a 4-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks. Kane has 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in 24 games and is two goals away from 500 in the NHL. … Defenseman Moritz Seider is expected to play Saturday after he did not practice Friday.
Washington Capitals
Ryan Leonard is progressing in his recovery from shoulder and facial injuries sustained against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 5. The forward practiced in a regular jersey on Friday after previously skating in a noncontact jersey. "Just another step in his progression to coming back," coach Spencer Carbery said Friday. "Moves into now where he's able to get in and around players, take a little bit of contact. So, he'll just continue to progress." Leonard will remain out when the Capitals begin a back-to-back, home-and-home set against the Red Wings in Washington on Saturday (12:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MNMT, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE).
NHL EDGE: Advanced Stats for Everyone.
The next generation of advanced stats is here. Explore daily infographics, all-new zone maps, player & team comparisons and deep-dive details based on our exclusive, cutting-edge Player & Puck Tracking technology and data.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild will be without defensemen Zach Bogosian (lower body) and Daemon Hunt (lower body) against the Oilers on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SN). Bogosian is considered day to day; Hunt is week to week. Forwards Marcus Johansson (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (upper body) and Vinnie Hinostroza (upper body), and defensemen Jonas Brodin (lower body) and Jake Middleton (lower body) are all questionable to play Saturday.
Nashville Predators
Jonathan Marchessault is day to day because of a lower-body injury and is questionable to play against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNW, SNO, CBC). The forward sustained the injury during the second period of a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday. Marchessault has 10 points (seven goals, three assists) in 28 games.
Buffalo Sabres
Conor Timmins is expected to be out at least 6-8 weeks because of a broken leg the defenseman sustained during the third period of a 5-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. … Tyson Kozak will skate in the morning, and the forward could play against the New York Islanders at KeyBank Center on Saturday (5 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B). Kozak sustained an upper-body injury during the second period Thursday.
New Jersey Devils
Timo Meier was activated from the non-roster list on Saturday and could be back in the lineup against the Sabres on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B). The forward hasn't played since Dec. 9 after taking a personal leave of absence. Meier has 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 30 games this season. ... Forward Xavier Parent and defenseman Calen Addison were reassigned to Utica of the AHL.