NHL Status Report: Theodore week to week for Golden Knights with upper-body injury

Edmonton Oilers

Tristan Jarry was placed on injured reserve because of an undisclosed injury the goalie sustained during the second period of a 3-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday. It was Jarry's third game since being acquired by the Oilers in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 12. Calvin Pickard replaced Jarry on Thursday and likely will start against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SN). Goalie Connor Ingram was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League, and forward Jack Roslovic was placed on long-term injured reserve. Roslovic hasn’t played since Nov. 25, when he was injured blocking a shot during an 8-3 loss against the Dallas Stars.