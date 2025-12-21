ANAHEIM -- Pavel Mintyukov scored a tie-breaking goal with 3:29 left for the Anaheim Ducks in a 4-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Honda Center on Saturday.
Mintyukov scores go-ahead goal in 3rd period for Ducks in win against Blue Jackets
Granlund has 2 points for Anaheim; Marchment scores for Columbus in 1st game after trade
Mintyukov scored from the left hash marks off a cross-ice feed from Mikael Granlund.
"It's frustrating," Columbus coach Dean Evason said. "We turned the puck over four times before that goal goes in the net. Four times. We had it on our tape and we don't do a good thing to get it out. That's the hard part. Positionally we're good, we're in the right spot, we're structurally fine. We just have opportunities to get that thing out of our zone and we don't."
Granlund had a goal and an assist, and Jacob Trouba and Mason McTavish also scored for the Ducks (21-13-2), who moved back into first place in the Pacific Division after losing four of the past five (1-3-1).
Lukas Dostal started for the second straight night after he gave up four goals on seven shots and was replaced in the first period of an 8-3 loss to the visiting Dallas Stars on Friday. He made 23 saves for the Ducks.
"It was a great response," Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said. "The start was the response we were hoping, and it put us in a really good spot. ... It was an important win in a lot of ways. We were asking for a response, and we got it."
Mason Marchment scored in his first game with Columbus a day after he was traded to the Blue Jackets from the Seattle Kraken.
Dmitri Voronkov and Zach Werenski also scored and Elvis Merzlikins made 24 saves for the Blue Jackets (14-15-6), who have lost seven of eight (1-6-1).
Werenski scored his fifth goal in the past three games with a wrist shot from the left circle into the top left corner to tie it 3-3 at 12:44 of the third.
Werenski had to be helped off the ice after blocking a shot by Troy Terry with 2:27 left and that led to a penalty for too many men on the ice.
Evason did not have an update on Werenski, who was noticeably limping after the game.
"We played well, but it's not well enough," Evason said. "It's not good enough, and there has to be some accountability and some, obviously, consistency, certainly at the end of hockey games."
The Ducks took a 1-0 lead on their first shot on goal at 2:14 of the first period.
Anaheim defenseman Olen Zellweger, who was a healthy scratch for the first time this season in the loss to Dallas, brought the puck into the Columbus zone on a 3-on-1 rush and passed to Granlund, who scored for the third straight game with a wrist shot from the left hash marks.
The Ducks scored again 46 seconds later when Ryan Poehling spotted Trouba coming off the bench and slid a pass from the outside edge of the right circle to Trouba above the left circle for a one-timer to make it 2-0 at 3:00.
“We got a better start, we got a lead early there," Granlund said. "We weren’t down 4-1 after the first period (like against Dallas). It changed the game quite a bit. Good two points for us.”
The Blue Jackets were on the first power play of the game when Charlie Coyle fed Voronkov at the far post and he redirected the puck across the goal line to cut it to 2-1 at 5:54 of the first.
Marchment deflected a shot from Damon Severson into the net to tie it 2-2 at 3:39 of the second.
"They did a great job getting it through and just got a little piece there," Marchment said. "Happy it went in."
After getting bowled over by Sennecke on a drive to the net and drawing a goalie interference penalty, Merzlikins kept the score tied when he stopped Jackson LaCombe on a short-handed 2-on-1 rush at 6:01.
The Ducks claimed a 3-2 lead at 13:36 of the second after Ross Johnston stole a pass from Dante Fabbro below the Columbus goal line just as McTavish came off the bench. Johnston backhanded a pass to McTavish and he scored with a wrist shot from the right hash marks.
"That's what we needed. Just a strong game," Mintyukov said. "After that loss, that's what we needed. Everything (went better). (Against the Stars), we were not ready. Today we were more prepared."
NOTES: Werenski extended his point streak to five games (nine points; five goals, four assists). ... Columbus forward Miles Wood did not play because of an undisclosed injury. Luca Del Bel Belluz, who was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Friday, entered the lineup and played 7:51 with one shot on goal. ... Anaheim went 0-for-3 on the power play and is 0-for-49 with the man-advantage against the Blue Jackets dating to the 2015-16 season. ... With the assist on the first goal, Poehling extended his point streak to four games (one goal, five assists).