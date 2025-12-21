Backlund gets 3 points, Flames defeat Golden Knights

Adam Klapka, Ryan Lomberg, Joel Farabee and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored for the Flames (15-17-4), who have won two in a row and three of their past four. MacKenzie Weegar and Connor Zary each had three assists, and Devin Cooley made 34 saves.

“I thought we had a really good start and then we stuck with it all night,” said Backlund, who also scored twice in Calgary’s 4-2 win against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. “They pushed back, but we grinded hard and it was a big win for us against a really good team.”

Mark Stone had a goal and an assist, and Reilly Smith and Kaedan Korczak scored for the Golden Knights (16-7-10), who ended their point streak at eight games (6-0-2). Mitch Marner had two assists, and Akira Schmid made 20 saves.

“I think they forechecked us hard,” Vegas defenseman Jeremy Lauzon said. “They wanted it a little bit more than we wanted it. I felt we tried to play a little bit too fancy, especially on the road. That was a game we needed to just play simple and play hard.”

Backlund put the Flames up 1-0 at 3:54 of the first period when he chipped a loose puck past Schmid. Zary made a toe-drag move to get past a sliding Marner and took the first shot that Schmid stopped before Blake Coleman’s follow-up attempt went off the left side of the net and bounced out front to Backlund.

“Some good plays,” Backlund said. “I was just trying to go to the net and put the puck in. Obviously it feels good to score some goals and help the team win.”