Thomas has 2 goals, assist to help Blues end Panthers winning streak at 4

Jake Neighbours scored twice, and Jonatan Berggren had a goal and two assists for the Blues (14-15-8), who scored the final four goals of the game, three coming in the third period. Otto Stenberg and Pavel Buchnevich each had two assists, and Joel Hofer made 27 saves.

A.J. Greer and Sam Reinhart scored for the Panthers (19-14-2), who had won seven of eight, including a 4-3 shootout victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. Daniil Tarasov made 25 saves.

Justin Faulk put the Blues ahead for good, scoring with one second left in the second period to make it 3-2. Berggren sent the puck across the ice from the left corner, and it banked off the right boards to Faulk, who turned and scored with a slap shot from just above the right face-off circle.

Neighbours pushed it to 4-2 at 12:02 of the third with a one-timer from the right hash marks after Brayden Schenn forced a turnover behind the Florida net.

Thomas then extended the lead to 5-2 just 51 seconds later, beating Tarasov far side with a wrist shot from the right circle at 12:53, before scoring a short-handed goal into an empty net at 16:28 for the 6-2 final.

Neighbours made it 1-0 for St. Louis at 9:59 of the first period by redirecting a point shot from Cam Fowler.

Berggren gave the Blues a 2-0 lead 1:55 into the second period. Tarasov stretched at the left post to glove Berggren’s one-timer, but the puck crossed the goal line.

Greer cut it to 2-1 at 7:35, tipping Jesper Boqvist’s sharp-angled shot from the right side with Hofer screened.

Reinhart tied it 2-2 on the power play at 12:45. Marchand fed him for a one-timer from the right hash marks that went under the glove.