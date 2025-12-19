Seguin has ACL surgery, status for Stars to be determined after Olympic break

Forward was injured against Rangers on Dec. 2

Tyler Seguin injury status update

© Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Tyler Seguin had surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee on Tuesday, and a timeline for the Dallas Stars forward to play again will be evaluated after the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The 33-year-old forward played two shifts in a 3-2 overtime loss at the New York Rangers on Dec. 2 before leaving at 1:44 of the first period. He was deemed likely out for the remainder of the season the next day.

"We didn't get great news today," Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said Dec. 3. "Haven't spoken to Tyler yet, but probably just letting everybody know that he's going to be out for a significant amount of time, probably the rest of the season."

The NHL will pause its schedule from Feb. 6-24 to allow players to take part in the Olympics for the first time since 2014.

Seguin, who has 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 27 games this season, played his 1,000th NHL game on Oct. 30. He had not missed a game this season after being limited to 20 last season because of hip surgery before returning for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where he had eight points (four goals, four assists) in 18 games.

Selected by the Boston Bruins with the No. 2 pick in the 2010 NHL Draft, Seguin has 826 points (367 goals, 459 assists) in 1,016 regular-season games for the Bruins and Stars, and 79 points (29 goals, 50 assists) in 151 playoff games. He won the Cup with the Bruins in 2011.

Seguin was honored for playing his 1,000th game in a pregame ceremony before the Stars lost 4-0 to the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

Dallas (23-7-5), which is second in the Central Division, has won two in a row entering its game against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, Victory+, KCOP-13, SN).

Related Content

Stars celebrate Seguin’s 1,000th NHL game with special pregame ceremony 

Seguin likely out for season for Stars with ACL injury

Stars forward Seguin reflects on key moments in career ahead of 1,000th NHL game 

Stars rock special T-shirts in honor of Seguin’s 1,000th NHL game

Latest News

Short Shits Power Rankings: December 19

NHL On Tap: Calder candidates collide when Buium, Canucks, face Schaefer, Islanders

NHL Winter Olympics all-time roster for Slovakia led by Hossa, Chára

NHL EDGE stats: Sabres show signs of potential turnaround

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Johnston has 2 goals, Stars hold off Sharks

Backlund scores twice, Flames rally past Kraken despite Daccord’s 42 saves

Thompson scores in 5th straight, Sabres top Flyers for 4th win in row

Miller scores in OT again, Rangers defeat Blues

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Top games from 50 years of World Junior Championship

McKenna, Stenberg among top 2026 Draft prospects to watch at World Juniors

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

CHL notebook: Prospects who could make impact at World Juniors

Kempe scores twice, Kings edge Lightning to end 4-game skid

Wild get past Blue Jackets, extend winning streak to 6

Bolduc scores 2, Hutson has 3 assists for Canadiens in win against Blackhawks