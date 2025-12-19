Seguin has ACL surgery, status for Stars to be determined after Olympic break

Tyler Seguin had surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee on Tuesday, and a timeline for the Dallas Stars forward to play again will be evaluated after the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The 33-year-old forward played two shifts in a 3-2 overtime loss at the New York Rangers on Dec. 2 before leaving at 1:44 of the first period. He was deemed likely out for the remainder of the season the next day.

"We didn't get great news today," Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said Dec. 3. "Haven't spoken to Tyler yet, but probably just letting everybody know that he's going to be out for a significant amount of time, probably the rest of the season."

The NHL will pause its schedule from Feb. 6-24 to allow players to take part in the Olympics for the first time since 2014.

Seguin, who has 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 27 games this season, played his 1,000th NHL game on Oct. 30. He had not missed a game this season after being limited to 20 last season because of hip surgery before returning for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where he had eight points (four goals, four assists) in 18 games.

Selected by the Boston Bruins with the No. 2 pick in the 2010 NHL Draft, Seguin has 826 points (367 goals, 459 assists) in 1,016 regular-season games for the Bruins and Stars, and 79 points (29 goals, 50 assists) in 151 playoff games. He won the Cup with the Bruins in 2011.

Seguin was honored for playing his 1,000th game in a pregame ceremony before the Stars lost 4-0 to the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

Dallas (23-7-5), which is second in the Central Division, has won two in a row entering its game against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, Victory+, KCOP-13, SN).