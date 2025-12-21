Fowler makes 31 saves for 1st NHL shutout, Canadiens blank Penguins

Fowler’s shutout came in his fourth start; the 21-year-old native of Melbourne, Florida, made 36 saves in his NHL debut in a 4-2 win in Pittsburgh on Dec. 11.

Josh Anderson scored twice, and Owen Beck got his first NHL goal for Montreal (19-12-4), which has won three of four and is 4-1-1 in its past six games.

Stuart Skinner made 17 saves in his second start for Pittsburgh (14-11-9), which has lost three straight in regulation and is 0-4-4 in its past eight.

Sidney Crosby remained one point from tying Mario Lemieux for the Penguins’ all-time scoring record. Crosby has 1,722 points (644 goals, 1,078 assists) in 1,386 games.

Juraj Slafkovsky put the Canadiens up 1-0 with a power-play goal at 16:41 of the first period. After lunging to get to a loose puck and keep possession in the offensive zone, Slafkovsky circled back into the slot and scored stick side on a pass from Cole Caufield.

Beck made it 2-0 at 18:49 when he drove in and scored on a wrist shot past Skinner glove side from the inside edge of the left face-off circle. The goal was Beck’s second point in 21 NHL games, and first in eight games this season.

Lane Hutson got the secondary assist for his 100th point (11 goals, 89 assists) in his 119th game to become the 11th-fastest defenseman to that milestone in NHL history, and the fourth-fastest United States-born defenseman.

Anderson scored short-handed on a breakaway at 12:14 of the second period. He chased down a flip pass from Oliver Kapanen into the Penguins’ zone and drove in alone to score on a shot from the slot.

Anderson shot into an empty net from his own zone at 17:02 of the third period for his second straight goal and the 4-0 final.

Crosby sustained a cut to the face when he was struck by Penguins defenseman Brett Kulak’s stick at 7:16 of the second. He went to the dressing room briefly before returning.