Daccord makes 35 saves, Kraken rally past Sharks to end 4-game skid

SAN JOSE -- Joey Daccord made 35 saves, and the Seattle Kraken scored three times in the third period to rally past the San Jose Sharks 4-2 at SAP Center on Saturday.
Chandler Stephenson scored for the fourth straight game and had an assist for the Kraken (13-14-6), who ended a four-game losing streak. Eeli Tolvanen also had a goal and an assist.
"Just the effort. There was a lot of commitment,” Kraken coach Lane Lambert said. "We spent some time in our zone in the second period, but we had a lot of commitment blocking shots. Thought that we stuck with it even when we went down in the third. It was a total team effort."
Adam Gaudette and Collin Graf scored for the Sharks (17-16-3), who have lost two in a row after a three-game winning streak. Yaroslav Askarov made 28 saves.
"Frustrating. I thought at moments we had some good things going on in our game, and then it was just frustrating," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said.
Tolvanen gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead at 6:52 of the second period. After intercepting a pass, he raced down the ice and beat Askarov through the five-hole on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.
"I just hopped on the ice and saw a loose puck," Tolvanen said. "Had a chance and eventually it went in."
Gaudette tied the game 1-1 on the power play at 11:22. Macklin Celebrini's shot from the top of the left circle deflected off a skate and got behind Daccord, and Gaudette backhanded the puck into the net.
"We did a lot of good things, especially in that second period," Gaudette said. "We were all over them in their zone, and we thought we could have won that game. They scored two goals by just throwing pucks to the net."
Graf gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead 36 seconds into the third period. After a Kraken turnover, Igor Chernyshov fed Graf in front, and his one-timer hit the post, went back off Daccord, and defenseman Adam Larsson knocked the loose puck into his own net.
"It can always be one little bounce that can turn defense and offense," Graf said. "I think that's something that's a little bit underrated."
Ryker Evans tied the game for Seattle 2-2 at 1:55 when his wrist shot from the left point beat a screened Askarov over the blocker.
Ryan Lindgren scored at 4:27 to give Seattle a 3-2 lead. After entering the zone on the left wing, Lindgren took a wrist shot that deflected off Shakir Mukhamadullin's skate and over Askarov's blocker for his first goal in 33 games this season.
Stephenson took a pass from Tolvanen and skated the puck into the net at 18:36 for the 4-2 final.
Stephenson has five goals and four assists on an eight-game point streak.
"It's nice to win. Feels good, but we know how it's been here as of late," Stephenson said. "Obviously going to enjoy this one. I like how we played."
NOTES: Celebrini had an assist on Gaudette’s goal to give him 11 points (three goals, eight assists) on a five-game point streak. … Lindgren became the seventh different Kraken defenseman with a goal this season. The only team with more is the Dallas Stars with nine. ... The Kraken recorded their sixth third-period comeback win of the season and tied the Golden Knights for the most in the NHL.