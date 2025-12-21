Daccord makes 35 saves, Kraken rally past Sharks to end 4-game skid

Chandler Stephenson scored for the fourth straight game and had an assist for the Kraken (13-14-6), who ended a four-game losing streak. Eeli Tolvanen also had a goal and an assist.

"Just the effort. There was a lot of commitment,” Kraken coach Lane Lambert said. "We spent some time in our zone in the second period, but we had a lot of commitment blocking shots. Thought that we stuck with it even when we went down in the third. It was a total team effort."

Adam Gaudette and Collin Graf scored for the Sharks (17-16-3), who have lost two in a row after a three-game winning streak. Yaroslav Askarov made 28 saves.

"Frustrating. I thought at moments we had some good things going on in our game, and then it was just frustrating," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said.

Tolvanen gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead at 6:52 of the second period. After intercepting a pass, he raced down the ice and beat Askarov through the five-hole on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.

"I just hopped on the ice and saw a loose puck," Tolvanen said. "Had a chance and eventually it went in."