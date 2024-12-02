Flames ready to show ‘love and appreciation’ for Gaudreau

Forward who died Aug. 29 to be honored at game against Blue Jackets; father serves as guest coach at practice

cgy-gaudreau-tribute

© Terence Leung/2024 NHLI via Getty Images

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CALGARY -- Guy Gaudreau shared some tips, a few chirps and plenty of smiles as an honorary coach for the Calgary Flames at practice Monday.

Gaudreau, the father of Johnny Gaudreau, was there in advance of what will be an emotional game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNOH) that will serve as tribute to the former Flames forward.

"Johnny was a dear friend and Guy was more often than not around," Calgary defenseman Rasmus Andersson said. "The circumstances [stink], but it was good seeing him. I told him he's got to help us out there get our goal-scoring going and he had his own conclusion why we were not scoring. It was great. It was great just, you know, talking to him about that. That helps him going through what he's what he's going through.

"We have a long history, me and Guy. It was good seeing him and hugging and seeing him around. Just for him to be on the ice, it's not easy. It's not easy for any one of us and it's definitely not easy for him. This is his therapy, and I told him to come out whenever you want. You always have a spot here on the ice whenever you want. I hope they can make it out more times this year."

Johnny, a forward for the Blue Jackets, and his brother Matthew, a former pro hockey player, died Aug. 29 when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver who has been charged with two counts of death by auto, while riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey.

"It's good to see him back where he belongs -- on the ice and laughing and helping out," Flames forward Blake Coleman said of Guy, who coached his sons in Sewell, New Jersey, and Gloucester Catholic High School. "I think it's healing for everybody to be together and spend some time.

"He loves the game of hockey and he loves being around it."

Johnny, who was selected by Calgary in the fourth round (No. 104) of the 2011 NHL Draft, ranks fifth in franchise history with 609 points (210 goals, 399 assists) in 602 regular-season games. He had 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 42 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

In total, Johnny -- a seven-time NHL All-Star and Lady Byng Memorial Trophy recipient as the League's most gentlemanly player in 2016-17 -- had 743 points (243 goals, 500 assists) in 763 NHL regular-season games with the Flames and Blue Jackets.

He played his last two seasons with Columbus after signing as an unrestricted free agent July 13, 2022.

"You want Johnny's legacy to continue to carry on," Coleman said. "It's that expression of 'gone but not forgotten.' Any way we can continue to honor him and share in his memory, I think it's important to continue to do so.

“Hopefully his family enjoys the reunion of coming back to Calgary because I know the people here, they really care about him and want to show their love and appreciation."

That'll come Tuesday.

Calgary will host the Gaudreaus, including Guy and wife Jane, Johnny's wife Meredith and their two children, as well as sisters Kristen and Katie, for the game against Columbus.

"I was super excited when I heard that they were coming here and we were going to honor Johnny and get the chance to see them again after the funeral," Flames captain Mikael Backlund said. "Nice to see the whole family. It's hard, but we want to do what we can to support them and show them how much we appreciate what they did for us and the whole family did for us here in Calgary."

gaudreau-cbj-number-retired

© Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A video tribute with air, and Backlund and Blue Jackets forward Sean Monahan, who played his first nine NHL seasons with Calgary, will participate in a ceremonial face-off with the family.

Proceeds from the Flames' 50/50 draw, in honor of Johnny and Matthew, will be directed to MADD Canada and KidSport Calgary, and the Calgary Flames Foundation will donate $13,723 -- 13 cents per Skittle, a Johnny favorite, collected from the Gaudreau memorial outside the arena -- to the Calgary Food Bank.

"I can't even imagine what they've been through and it's the right thing to do to bring them here," Backlund said. "We're so proud they were part of Calgary for so long and the whole family. They brought so much to the city. Johnny especially brought so much excitement and energy to the whole city and to the whole Saddledome.

“His parents were like rock stars as well. It's great that we'll have them here and to see them again. It's going to be a tough night tomorrow for sure, but a very special night that we'll always remember and it will be a night to show our appreciation to the Gaudreau family."

Related Content

Vladar pays tribute to Gaudreau brothers on Flames goalie mask

Gaudreau brothers honored by U.S. House of Representatives

Blue Jackets honor Johnny, Matthew Gaudreau before home opener

Monahan points to Gaudreau’s banner after scoring goal in Blue Jackets home opener

Matthew Tkachuk posts heartfelt message about Gaudreau before Blue Jackets home opener

Guy Gaudreau joins Blue Jackets practice, 'a joy to have him out there'

Flames honor franchise legend Gaudreau before emotional home opener

Flames goalie Wolf honors Gaudreau brothers on mask

Devils create high school MVP award in honor of Gaudreau brothers

Caufield lifts Canadiens past Maple Leafs while honoring Gaudreau

Gaudreau honored before Global Series game with 13-second moment of silence

Blue Jackets celebrate 2nd birthday of Gaudreau's daughter

NHL to honor Gaudreau brothers with helmet decals

Gaudreau brothers honored with video on 1st night of preseason

USHL players, refs wear special decals in honor of Gaudreau brothers at Fall Classic

Gaudreau's memory 'will go on forever,' Tkachuk says

Gaudreau recalled as ‘great player, great person’ by NHL players

Gaudreau brothers remembered for special bond, dedication to family

Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matthew remembered at vigils in Columbus, Calgary

Blue Jackets community mourns Gaudreau at moving vigil

Gaudreau loss 'tough to put into words' for players at Rookie Showcase

Caufield to wear No. 13 this season in honor of Gaudreau

Jagr writes beautiful tribute to Gaudreau

Deaths of Johnny, Matthew Gaudreau ‘unimaginable,’ Flames legend McDonald says

Blue Jackets fans mourn death of Gaudreau at Nationwide Arena memorial

Gaudreau remembered from all corners of sports world on social media

Gaudreau will be remembered as small forward who left huge legacy 

Gaudreau dies at 31; played for Blue Jackets, Flames

