Lightning pull away from Sabres with 4 goals in 2nd

Kucherov has 119 points (36 goals, 83 assists) this season, moving three ahead of Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon, who is out with an undisclosed injury, for the NHL lead.

The Lightning moved two points ahead of the Florida Panthers for second in the Atlantic with two games remaining. They also remained four points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs, who won 4-1 against the Carolina Hurricanes earlier on Sunday, for first.

Jake Guentzel scored twice, and Anthony Cirelli, Brandon Hagel, Nick Paul and Gage Goncalves each had two assists for the Lightning (46-26-8), who had lost four of five (1-1-3). Jonas Johansson made 21 saves.

Jiri Kulich, Alex Tuch, Connor Clifton and Sam Lafferty scored for the Sabres (35-38-7), who have lost three straight (0-2-1). James Reimer made 24 saves.

Guentzel put Tampa Bay ahead 1-0 at 16:35 of the first period, knocking in a loose puck at the left post after Cirelli's initial shot hit traffic at the top of the crease.

Kulich tied the game 1-1 at 19:37, tapping the puck past Johansson's left pad after Tage Thompson's turnaround shot deflected through the crease.

Clifton scored his first goal of the season 15 seconds later to put the Sabres ahead 2-1. Jack Quinn cut between two defenders in the right circle, made another move around Paul in the low slot, and sent a cross-crease pass from his knees to Clifton, who tapped the puck in at the right post.

Ryan McDonagh tied the game 2-2 at 3:02 of the second period with a one-timer from above the circles off a pass by Hagel.

Kucherov put the Lightning in front 3-2 at 6:34. He made a move around Tuch at center ice, skated to the edge of the right circle, and scored on his own rebound after his initial shot hit the crossbar and the back of Reimer's skate.

Conor Geekie, who was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League earlier in the day, made it 4-2 at 14:21. He scored five-hole from the right hash marks after Reimer made the save on his initial shot.

Emil Lilleberg extended the lead to 5-2 at 16:45, scoring with a one-timer glove side from the left point. It was his first NHL goal (111th career game).

Kucherov made it 6-2 at 2:39 of the third period. He intercepted a pass from Ryan McLeod in the low slot and roofed a wrist shot over Reimer's glove.

Tuch made it 6-3 at 8:39 during a 5-on-3 power play, but Guentzel scored his 40th goal of the season on a Lightning power play at 13:12 to make it 7-3.

Lafferty scored at 18:23 for the 7-4 final.