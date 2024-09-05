Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matthew remembered at candlelight vigil in Columbus

COLUMBUS -- At a building and for a franchise known for cannon blasts after goals, the 13 minutes and 21 seconds of silence outside Nationwide Arena on Wednesday night were striking.

Those numbers represented the 13 worn by Johnny Gaudreau throughout his career, which included nine seasons with the Calgary Flames before he played the past two seasons for the Columbus Blue Jackets, and the 21 for his brother, Matthew, when he and Johnny were teammates at Boston College.

They were remembered at a moving candlelight vigil after Johnny, 31, and Matthew, 29, died Thursday when they were struck by a car while riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey.

Fans packed the east plaza, where a shrine to the Gaudreaus has been growing since early Friday morning. A half hour before the vigil, the area was nearly full, but you couldn’t tell if you closed your eyes.

A place where fans boisterously congregate while waiting to enter the arena for Blue Jackets games was eerily quiet except for whispers and the sniffles of fans trying to contain their tears.

“You guys are not only standing by us in tough times and hockey seasons, but when it matters most,” defenseman Erik Gudbranson said. “Our hearts are shattered in a million pieces. There's no doubt about that. John, he was an amazing teammate, an amazing friend.”

Gudbranson, captain Boone Jenner, forward Cole Sillinger and general manager Don Waddell spoke during the 35-minute ceremony, which ended just after sunset.

“This is obviously a very difficult time for all of us, each one of you (fans) included,” Waddell said. “We have a special group of people in this organization, a special group of players, and along with you, we will get through this together.”