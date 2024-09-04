Caufield to wear No. 13 this season in honor of Gaudreau

Cole Caufield will honor Johnny Gaudreau in a touching way this season.

The Montreal Canadiens forward announced that he will wear the No. 13 this season in tribute to Gaudreau in a social media post on Tuesday.

Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, died last week after they were struck by a car while riding bicycles in their hometown in Salem County, New Jersey.

“Getting to play with your hero is something that most people only dream of,” Caufield wrote on Instagram. “I was lucky enough to be Johnny’s teammate this past summer (at the 2024 IIHF World Championship) and it didn’t take long to realize how great of a person he was. He was the most welcoming, genuine, and funniest guy I have ever met.

“He was someone everyone gravitated towards and I took every chance I could to be around him. Not only was he an amazing hockey player and teammate, but was down to earth and truly cared about every person he encountered.”