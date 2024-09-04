Caufield to wear No. 13 this season in honor of Gaudreau

Canadiens forward announces change in memory of late idol

Caufield Johnny tribute

© Cole Caufield

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Cole Caufield will honor Johnny Gaudreau in a touching way this season.

The Montreal Canadiens forward announced that he will wear the No. 13 this season in tribute to Gaudreau in a social media post on Tuesday.

Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, died last week after they were struck by a car while riding bicycles in their hometown in Salem County, New Jersey.

“Getting to play with your hero is something that most people only dream of,” Caufield wrote on Instagram. “I was lucky enough to be Johnny’s teammate this past summer (at the 2024 IIHF World Championship) and it didn’t take long to realize how great of a person he was. He was the most welcoming, genuine, and funniest guy I have ever met.

“He was someone everyone gravitated towards and I took every chance I could to be around him. Not only was he an amazing hockey player and teammate, but was down to earth and truly cared about every person he encountered.”

Caufield, who wore No. 22 the previous seasons with the Canadiens, wrote he had worn No. 13 previously in his career because of Gaudreau.

“He paved the way for smaller players and proved we had a future in this game at the highest level,” Caufield wrote. "I will forever be grateful to him for inspiring me and others."

