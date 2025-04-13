Penguins honor late GM Shero with tribute video before game

Stick taps for late exec who guided Penguins to Stanley Cup in 2009

BOS@PIT: Shero remembered by Penguins in pregame ceremony

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

The Pittsburgh Penguins held a tribute to the life of former general manager Ray Shero before their game against the Boston Bruins on Sunday at PPG Paints Arena. Shero died last week at the age of 62.

One of the most successful GMs in NHL history, Shero helped build the Penguins into perennial contenders. The team made the playoffs every season he served as GM and won the Stanley Cup in 2009. He was given the Jim Gregory Award for General Manager of the Year in 2013.

Before the game, the Penguins called attention to the scoreboard at PPG Paints Arena and played a touching tribute to Shero's life and career.

After the video, which featured interviews with Shero and footage of him hoisting the Stanley Cup, the team opted not for a moment of silence, but for cheers to celebrate the life and legacy of their former executive. Players from both teams tapped their sticks on the ice.

Both the Penguins and Bruins wore special helmet decals to honor Shero during the game.

The Penguins also wore the helmet decals last week during their game against the New Jersey Devils. Shero held the Devils general manager job from 2015-20.

Shero also served as assistant GM with the Ottawa Senators (1993-98) and Nashville Predators (1998-2006).

Most recently, Shero served as a senior adviser to Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin.

