Deaths of Johnny, Matthew Gaudreau ‘unimaginable,’ Flames legend McDonald says

Lanny McDonald wept in disbelief on Friday morning when he heard of the unthinkable deaths of brothers Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.

Late Saturday afternoon in Montana, 36 hours after having learned the almost surreal news, the Hockey Hall of Fame chairman and Calgary Flames legend was still fighting back tears, yet unable to process the loss of the two young men, shaking hockey to its foundation and McDonald himself to his core.

“It’s just absolutely heartbreaking, devastating,” McDonald said, pausing often during a 15-minute conversation to gather his thoughts. “I got to know Johnny obviously quite well after his eight years in Calgary, 600-plus (602) games and 600-plus (609) points. But I also got to know his dad, Guy. Over the years I was on a couple of dads’ trips with all the fathers, including Johnny’s dad.