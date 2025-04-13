Flames looking to ‘stay in the fight’ for Stanley Cup Playoff berth

CALGARY -- The Calgary Flames still hold a flicker of hope when it comes to qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Flames (38-27-14) trail the Minnesota Wild by five points for the first wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference and are four back of the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card. To stay alive, they need to avoid a regulation loss to the San Jose Sharks at Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; SN360, SN1, SNP, NBCSCA).

Calgary had two games in hand on Minnesota and St. Louis.

"Obviously we've got to take care of our business, first and foremost," Flames forward Ryan Lomberg said. "We have to win all our games. If we don't, it's a missed opportunity. And we need a little bit of help from the outside.

“It [stinks] that we're kind of in this position where we don't totally control our own fate, but we can set ourselves up in a good position and apply some pressure to the teams ahead of us."

The Wild, who lost 4-2 to the Flames on Friday, rallied for a 3-2 overtime win at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. The Blues erased two one-goal deficits against the Seattle Kraken before losing 4-3 in a shootout.

It gives Calgary, who has three games remaining, little margin for error.

"If there's any team that just won't go away, it's this one," forward Blake Coleman said. "We've found ways to continuously stay in the fight and give ourselves a chance. You certainly don't want to be relying on scoreboard watching this time of year, but that's the reality of our situation and we'll do what we can to control our part."