Monahan points to Gaudreau’s banner after scoring goal in Blue Jackets home opener

Sean Monahan honored his best friend Johnny Gaudreau with a heartfelt gesture on Tuesday.

The Columbus Blue Jackets forward pointed to the late star’s banner after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers in the team’s home opener at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

With the game tied 1-1 in the second period, Monahan scored off his own rebound in front of the Panthers net to give the Blue Jackets the lead. He immediately pointed up to Gaudreau’s banner, which was raised in a special ceremony before the game, in celebration.