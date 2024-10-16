Monahan points to Gaudreau’s banner after scoring goal in Blue Jackets home opener

Columbus honors life of late forward, brother before game

Monahan points Gaudreau banner

© Getty Images

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Sean Monahan honored his best friend Johnny Gaudreau with a heartfelt gesture on Tuesday.

The Columbus Blue Jackets forward pointed to the late star’s banner after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers in the team’s home opener at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

With the game tied 1-1 in the second period, Monahan scored off his own rebound in front of the Panthers net to give the Blue Jackets the lead. He immediately pointed up to Gaudreau’s banner, which was raised in a special ceremony before the game, in celebration.

Before the game, the Blue Jackets paid tribute to Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, in a ceremony which included their family. Monahan joined Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith, and his son, Johnny, and daughter, Noa, as they hung the banner from the arena’s rafters.

The banner read, “Johnny Gaudreau 1993-2024” with his No. 13 under it.

Johnny and Matthew died Aug. 29 when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver who has been charged with two counts of death by auto, while riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey.

Monahan played with Gaudreau with the Calgary Flames from 2014-22. He signed a five-year contract with the Blue Jackets in July to reunite with his good friend.

