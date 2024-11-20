Gaudreau brothers honored by U.S. House of Representatives

Ohio congressman speaks in memory of late NHL players in Washington D.C.

Rep Carey honors Gaudreau brothers
By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

On Monday, Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were honored on the Floor of the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, D.C.

Ohio Congressman Mike Carey took to the floor to recognize the former NHL players and their families and acknowledge the tragedy.

“Johnny and Matthew are beloved by their family, their community,” Carey said on the Congress floor. “The Columbus community will never forget Johnny and Matthew. And while their athletic talents were extraordinary, we can still learn from their example.

“We can emulate their strong work ethic, their love for their family, and their spirit,” he continued. “To all who loved them, may their memory be a blessing.”

Johnny, 31, and his brother Matthew, 29, died Aug. 29 when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver who has been charged with two counts of death by auto, while riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey.

Johnny spent his first nine seasons in the NHL playing for the Calgary Flames before he signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022. He played his final two seasons in Ohio.

Related Content

Blue Jackets honor Johnny, Matthew Gaudreau before home opener

Monahan points to Gaudreau’s banner after scoring goal in Blue Jackets home opener

Matthew Tkachuk posts heartfelt message about Gaudreau before Blue Jackets home opener

Blue Jackets feel support of hockey world before honoring Gaudreaus at home opener 

Guy Gaudreau joins Blue Jackets practice, 'a joy to have him out there'

Devils create high school MVP award in honor of Gaudreau brothers

Flames goalie Wolf honors Gaudreau brothers on mask

Flames honor franchise legend Gaudreau before emotional home opener

Short Shifts

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Devils participate in 'Movember' to support men's health

Oshie surprises 16-year-old fan as part of Make-A-Wish

Goal of the season? Bouchard pulls slick move for top-shelf goal against Senators

Save of the Season? Blackwood makes stunning split save against Red Wings

Johnson honored in front of former team for reaching 1,000-game milestone

PWHL to play 9 games at neutral sites across North America

Canadiens welcome Weber to Ring of Honor, celebrate Hall of Fame induction

Lightning honor goalie Vasilevskiy for 300th NHL win

Ekman-Larsson celebrated after reaching 1,000 NHL games

Johnson rocks special suit before 1,000th NHL game

Oilers wear custom T-shirts in honor of McDavid’s 1,000th point

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 15

Canucks fans cheer Joshua's first shift back after cancer diagnosis

PWHL teams to be added to EA Sports NHL 25 holiday update

Maple Leafs sport custom T-shirts, hats for Ekman-Larsson’s 1,000th NHL game

Penguins honor Malkin’s 500th career goal with special pregame ceremony

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog