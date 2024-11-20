Gaudreau brothers honored by U.S. House of Representatives

“Johnny and Matthew are beloved by their family, their community,” Carey said on the Congress floor. “The Columbus community will never forget Johnny and Matthew. And while their athletic talents were extraordinary, we can still learn from their example.

“We can emulate their strong work ethic, their love for their family, and their spirit,” he continued. “To all who loved them, may their memory be a blessing.”

Johnny, 31, and his brother Matthew, 29, died Aug. 29 when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver who has been charged with two counts of death by auto, while riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey.

Johnny spent his first nine seasons in the NHL playing for the Calgary Flames before he signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022. He played his final two seasons in Ohio.