The USHL paid a touching tribute to Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau this week.

The junior hockey league players and officials wore special decals on their helmets in memory of the brothers during the 2024 Fall Classic at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

Their initials “JG” and “MG” were written on black sticker placed on the helmets.

The Dubuque Fighting Saints, who Johnny played for in the 2010-11 season, posted a picture of the decals on social media.