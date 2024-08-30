Gaudreau will be remembered as small forward who left huge legacy 

Johnny Gaudreau the player will be remembered forever as “Johnny Hockey,” the little guy who became a big star, the small forward who left a large legacy with his skill and spirit.

Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, died Thursday when they were struck by a car while riding bicycles at home in Salem County, New Jersey. Johnny was 31. Matthew was 29.

When the Columbus Blue Jackets released a statement Friday, they summed up what Johnny Hockey meant to the sport: “Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played.”

You might not have thought much of Gaudreau just by looking at him.

He was 5-foot-6, 137 pounds when the Calgary Flames selected him in the fourth round (No. 104) in the 2011 NHL Draft. Among the 211 players taken that year, he was tied for the shortest. He was the lightest by 13 pounds.