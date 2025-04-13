Stutzle, Senators rally for OT win against Flyers

Stutzle, who also had an assist, one-timed a cross-slot pass from Claude Giroux in the right face-off circle past Ivan Fedotov during a 4-on-3 power play.

Thomas Chabot tied the game in the third period and had two assists, and Anton Forsberg made 29 saves for the Senators (44-30-6), who will finish as the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference and face either the Toronto Maple Leafs or Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round.

Garnet Hathaway had a goal and an assist, and Ivan Fedotov made 21 saves for the Flyers (33-37-10), who are 5-1-1 in seven games with Brad Shaw as coach.

Chabot tied it 3-3 at 12:53 of the third with a wrist shot over Fedotov’s right shoulder from the right dot. The Ottawa defenseman has nine points (two goals, seven assists) during a five-game point streak.

Philadelphia took a 1-0 lead at 11:43 of the second period when Nicolas Deslauriers redirected a Cam York point shot and scored on his own rebound.

Stutzle tied it 1-1 just 53 seconds later at 12:36. He took a stretch pass from Chabot, beat Egor Zamula wide, drove the net and scored with a snap shot blocker side. It was Stutzle’s first goal in nine games.

Noah Cates gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead at 17:17 when he picked up his own rebound on the rush, circled the net and scored with a wraparound.

Fabian Zetterlund tied it 2-2 at 4:41 of the third period, taking a centering pass from Shane Pinto in the slot and lifting a wrist shot over Fedotov’s glove.

Hathaway gave the Flyers a 3-2 lead at 7:33 when he picked the top left corner with a wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle.