Gaudreau remembered from all corners of sports world on social media

Calgary defenseman Rasmus Andersson reposted a picture of him and Gaudreau from July 14, 2024, on his X account, @RAndersson19, with the following:

"Trying to find the right words today is not easy. You were a hell of a hockey player but it's the person Johnny that always is going to be with me, one of my closest friends, it didn't matter if we hadn't spoken in a day or a week we always knew where we had each other! There hasn't been a dry eye in the Andersson house today we all love you Johnny. … To Meredith Noa and Johnny Jr we're always here for you and we love you. Rest in Peace uncle Johnny and Matty."

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko, a teammate of the Gaudreaus at Boston College, posted a picture of the brothers on his Instagram account, tdemko30, and wrote, "Genuinely some of the sweetest people I've played with and gotten close with. Rest Easy Fellas."

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Kevin Hayes, who also played with Johnny and Matthew at BC, posted on Instagram, kphayes12, a picture of Johnny and his nephew, Beau, the son of Kevin's late brother, Jimmy Hayes, a former NHL player.

In the caption, Hayes wrote, "Love you John! Say hello to Beau's Dad for me."

In addition, Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield posted a photo on Instagram (colecaufield) of he and Gaudreau in a Flames uniform getting ready for a center ice face-off with the caption, "Always my hero." He followed it with a broken heart emoji.

Former Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent released a statement through the Montreal Canadiens expressing his "deepest condolences" to the Gaudreau family.

Vincent, coach of Laval of the AHL, was the Columbus coach last season, Gaudreau's second with the Blue Jackets. He was also an assistant with Columbus from 2021-23.

Gaudreau signed with the Blue Jackets as an unrestricted free agent on July 13, 2022.

"This tragedy has left me speechless and in shock," Vincent said. "Over the years, I had the privilege of getting to know the real Johnny Gaudreau -- the person behind the hockey player. He was a humble and unassuming young man with extraordinary talent, who never sought to be in the spotlight. Instead, he enjoyed life's simple pleasures and possessed a quiet strength of character. His passion for the game and exceptional hockey sense allowed him to achieve greatness, yet he remained grounded and true to himself. I had the pleasure of meeting his wonderful family, including his wife, children, and parents. My thoughts are with them today. It's an honor to have known not only the incredible hockey player but also the kind and beloved person Johnny was to everyone he met. Wherever we went, people admired him on and off the ice. Despite his success, he remained humble and genuine. Johnny, you touched so many lives with your kindness and contagious smile. I feel fortunate to have known you so closely. Your memory will stay with me forever. Rest in peace, Johnny."

Former Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen also made an emotional statement on his X account about the Gaudreau brothers.

Kekalainen was Blue Jackets GM when Johnny Gaudreau signed his contract.

"I am deeply saddened by the news I received late last night," Kekalainen wrote on his X account @jkekalainen. "R.I.P. Johnny and Matthew, fine young men with beautiful family that seemed so close…gone way too soon. My condolences to the Gaudreau family and strength in their sorrow. This is devastating."

The Toronto Maple Leafs released a statement from general manager Brad Treliving, who was the GM of the Calgary Flames for all eight of Gaudreau's seasons with the team.

"I am absolutely devastated by the news of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew's passing," Treliving said. "John was a truly special player, dazzling on the ice with his incredible talent, but what made him truly special was the person he was off the ice. His thousand-watt smile and infectious personality were matched only by his love for his family, friends, and those close to him. He brought joy to everyone around him and to the many who never knew him but marveled at his excellence on the ice. John was a beloved teammate and friend to so many in the hockey community, and he will be deeply missed by all of us who had the privilege of knowing him. My heart goes out to the entire Gaudreau family -- to his mom and dad, Jane and Guy; his sisters, Kristen and Katie; his loving wife, Meredith; his precious children, Noa and Johnny; and everyone affected by this unimaginable loss. Family was everything to John, and in his memory, please hug those close to you tighter and longer today and every day."

Similarly, former NHL executive Brian Burke, who was the Flames' president from 2013-18, posted on his X account, @Burkie2020, about the "joy" Gaudreau brought to the game and every team he played on.

"First and foremost, Johnny was always the first to raise his hand to give back to his community," Burke wrote. "When we had any charity requests, we always knew he would say yes, without hesitation. His love of his family, friends, and alma mater was always apparent and was clearly the driving force in his life. What I will remember most was his happiness, enthusiasm, and kindness that radiated out through the locker room every day. There are few players in hockey history who matched his passion and love for the game of hockey. His talent on the ice was enhanced, not diminished, by the fact that he was having fun out there. The entire Gaudreau family is in our thoughts and prayers as they navigate this incredibly difficult time."

Kelsie Snow, the widow of former Flames vice president of hockey operations and assistant general manager Chris Snow, wrote about the grief she knows the Gaudreau family is feeling now on her X account, @kelsiewrites.

Chris Snow died at the age of 42 on Sept. 30, 2023 after fighting an inspiring public battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

"There is no air in my lungs today," Kelsie Snow wrote. "All my love is with the beautiful Gaudreau family. Cohen, Willa and I know deeply the visceral, incomprehensible and unsurvivable pain they feel now, and we stand with them in the devastated solidarity only grievers can understand."

The NHL and all of its teams, the NHL Players' Association, AHL, USA Hockey, NHL Alumni Association, the United States Hockey League, Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL (Johnny Gaudreau's former team), Boston College, the BC Men's Ice Hockey, Gloucester Catholic High School, where the Gaudreaus are alumni, Major League Baseball and the Cincinnati Reds are also among the many organizations that have posted thoughts, prayers and condolences on their social media accounts.

Heartfelt words have also been expressed by New Jersey governor Phil Murphy, Hall of Fame goalies Bernie Parent and Henrik Lundqvist, Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard, Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie, defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (currently an unrestricted free agent), Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane, Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy and former NHL players Eddie Lack, Kevin Weekes, Colby Armstrong and Ryan Whitney, among others.

More tributes through social media channels continue to pour in throughout Friday.