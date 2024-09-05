Blue Jackets community mourns Gaudreau at moving vigil

COLUMBUS -- Johnny Gaudreau looked down from above.

As part of a huge photo montage stretching across the side of Nationwide Arena, the Columbus Blue Jackets forward appeared larger than life, frozen in time the way he should be remembered as a player -- following through on a shot, doing what he loved.

Hundreds of mourners gathered beneath him on Front Street Plaza on Wednesday for a moving candlelight vigil. He and his brother, Matthew, died Thursday when they were struck by a car while riding bicycles at home in Salem County, New Jersey. Johnny was 31; Matthew was 29.

Johnny Hockey meant different things to different people. Some were inspired by how he succeeded despite his 5-foot-9, 163-pound frame. Some loved watching his skill and creativity on the ice. But if there was a unifying theme here, it was this:

“One, this is just tragic, and then two, he chose Columbus,” said Eric Amerine, 26, of Dublin, Ohio, wearing a Gaudreau Calgary Flames jersey. “We choose him as well. It’s bigger than hockey. We’re a community here. It means a lot to us.”

Multiple stars had chosen to leave Columbus over the years. Then Johnny shocked the NHL by signing with the Blue Jackets as an unrestricted free agent July 13, 2022, after nine seasons with the Flames.

“He came here,” said Jess Machan, 42, from Gahanna, Ohio, wearing a Gaudreau Flames jersey. “It was like a miracle. I made jokes that day. I was like, ‘Hey, Johnny Hockey’s going to come here to Columbus.’ ‘He is not. Shut up!’ And he did! I was like, ‘Ha!’”

Johnny and his wife, Meredith, had their two children in Columbus -- a daughter, Noa, and a son, Johnny.

“I think Johnny made that decision to raise his family here, so it’s easy to root for a guy like that,” said Derrill Weaver, 66, of Lancaster, Ohio, wearing a Gaudreau Blue Jackets jersey.