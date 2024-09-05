Blue Jackets community mourns Gaudreau at moving vigil

Gaudreaus vigil Columbus 2

© Nicholas J. Cotsonika

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

COLUMBUS -- Johnny Gaudreau looked down from above.

As part of a huge photo montage stretching across the side of Nationwide Arena, the Columbus Blue Jackets forward appeared larger than life, frozen in time the way he should be remembered as a player -- following through on a shot, doing what he loved.

Hundreds of mourners gathered beneath him on Front Street Plaza on Wednesday for a moving candlelight vigil. He and his brother, Matthew, died Thursday when they were struck by a car while riding bicycles at home in Salem County, New Jersey. Johnny was 31; Matthew was 29.

Johnny Hockey meant different things to different people. Some were inspired by how he succeeded despite his 5-foot-9, 163-pound frame. Some loved watching his skill and creativity on the ice. But if there was a unifying theme here, it was this:

“One, this is just tragic, and then two, he chose Columbus,” said Eric Amerine, 26, of Dublin, Ohio, wearing a Gaudreau Calgary Flames jersey. “We choose him as well. It’s bigger than hockey. We’re a community here. It means a lot to us.”

Multiple stars had chosen to leave Columbus over the years. Then Johnny shocked the NHL by signing with the Blue Jackets as an unrestricted free agent July 13, 2022, after nine seasons with the Flames.

“He came here,” said Jess Machan, 42, from Gahanna, Ohio, wearing a Gaudreau Flames jersey. “It was like a miracle. I made jokes that day. I was like, ‘Hey, Johnny Hockey’s going to come here to Columbus.’ ‘He is not. Shut up!’ And he did! I was like, ‘Ha!’”

Johnny and his wife, Meredith, had their two children in Columbus -- a daughter, Noa, and a son, Johnny.

“I think Johnny made that decision to raise his family here, so it’s easy to root for a guy like that,” said Derrill Weaver, 66, of Lancaster, Ohio, wearing a Gaudreau Blue Jackets jersey.

Gaudreaus vigil Columbus 6

© Nicholas J. Cotsonika

Mourners had created a makeshift memorial on the plaza following the tragedy, leaving flowers and photos, jerseys and shirts, hockey sticks and mini sticks. They left bottles of Johnny’s favorite sports drink, grape Gatorade, and packages of his favorite candy, Skittles. They left handwritten messages in many forms -- in chalk on the bricks, in ink on letters and signs.

“WE ❤️ YOU JOHNNY HOCKEY”

“We will miss U Johnny Hockey”

“IN LOVING MEMORY JOHNNY & MATT GAUDREAU”

The Blue Jackets had boxes of candles and tissues ready when the mourners began arriving for the vigil around 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The plaza quietly filled with people, many in Gaudreau jerseys.

Johnny’s teammates and their families walked out of the arena and onto the plaza about 7:40 p.m. ET. General manager Don Waddell, captain Boone Jenner, defenseman Erik Gudbranson and forward Cole Sillinger each stepped up onto a small podium, took the microphone and shared a few words.

“I would like to thank all of you for being here tonight for this remarkable outpouring of love and support you have shown for the Gaudreau family and our Blue Jackets family since the loss of Johnny and Matthew,” Waddell said. “I know this has been a great comfort to everyone who knew and loved him.

“This is obviously a very difficult time for all of us, each one of you included. We have a special group of people in this organization, a special group of players, and along with you, we will get through this together.”

As the sun began to set behind the building, the mourners lit their candles and watched a slide show of photos on a screen above the parking garage across the street. They were supposed to stand for a moment of silence lasting 13:21. Johnny’s number was No. 13 for Boston College, Calgary and Columbus. Matthew’s was No. 21 for Boston College.

No one made a sound as the photos flickered one by one. There were hockey photos, but there were perhaps more family photos. After the clock hit 13:21, the moment of silence stretched longer than scheduled, because everyone was still looking at photos of Johnny with his wife and kids.

Finally, John H. McConnell II -- grandson of John H. McConnell, the late founder of the Blue Jackets -- thanked everyone for coming.

“The response from our city, our hockey community and beyond has been incredible,” he said. “It is a testament to the character of both John and Matthew and the many, many lives they touched. As we leave here tonight, I ask you to continue to keep the Gaudreau families in your prayers.”

One fan broke the silence by shouting, “Johnny Hockey!” He tried to get a chant going. A few joined, but most didn’t have the heart, or didn’t feel it appropriate, to do so. As bagpipes played “Amazing Grace,” the crowd fell silent again. Johnny’s teammates and their families went back inside, and the mourners left as quietly as they came.

