Gaudreau honored before Global Series game with 13-second moment of silence

Former NHL All-Star, brother, were killed in tragic accident in August

Czechia, Devils, and Sabres hold 13 seconds of silence for Johnny, Matthew Gaudreau

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Before the first NHL regular season game since the tragic death of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau , a moment of silence was held for the former All-Star.

Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were struck by a car and killed while riding bicycles near their family home in Salem County, New Jersey, on August 29.

Before the 2024 Fastenal Global Series game at 02 Arena in Czechia, the public address announcers invited players, staff and fans in the building to honor the seven-time NHL All-Star with a moment of silence that lasted 13 seconds, a nod to Gaudreau's familiar jersey number with both the Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames.

Players removed their helmets, which this season all feature a No. 13 decal on the back to honor Gaudreau and his brother.

The arena scoreboard showed photos of Gaudreau throughout his NHL career as well as pictures from his time at Boston College and his home life.

After the moment, fans in the arena applauded and players tapped their sticks on the ice.

