Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Jets can win Presidents’ Trophy

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 13.

On Tap

There are nine games on the NHL schedule for Sunday, five with playoff implications.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Carolina Hurricanes (5 p.m. ET; FDNSO, SNO)

The Maple Leafs (49-26-4) look to clinch the Atlantic Division title. Toronto, which defeated the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 in overtime Saturday, holds a four-point lead on the Tampa Bay Lightning for first place. Toronto can finish no lower than second in the division. The Hurricanes (47-27-5) are locked into second in the Metropolitan Division and will play the New Jersey Devils in the first round.

Buffalo Sabres at Tampa Bay Lightning (6 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSG-B, SNE)

The Lightning (45-26-8) need to keep winning to put pressure on the Maple Leafs for the Atlantic Division title and to hold off the Panthers for home ice in the first round. Tampa Bay is tied with Florida with 98 points but has two more regulation wins (39/37), which is the first tiebreaker, and a game in hand. The Sabres (35-37-7) are eliminated from the postseason.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals (6 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MNMT)

The Blue Jackets (37-33-9) must win each of their three final games to have a chance to qualify for the playoffs; they are five points behind the Canadiens for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference and will be eliminated if they lose a game. The Capitals (50-29-9), who lost 7-0 to the Blue Jackets on Saturday, are locked into first place in the Metropolitan Division and have secured home-ice advantage for the first three rounds. They need to win out to have a chance to win the Presidents’ Trophy; the Winnipeg Jets hold a five-point lead in the race for first in the League.

Edmonton Oilers at Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m.ET; SNW, TSN3)

The Oilers (46-28-5) are chasing the Los Angeles Kings for home ice in their first-round playoff matchup; the Kings hold a four-point lead but are idle Sunday. Each team has three games remaining. If Edmonton loses to Winnipeg, it would finish third in the Pacific Division and open on the road because Los Angeles has the tiebreaker in regulation wins (41/34). The Jets (55-21-4) will win the Presidents’ Trophy with a win; they could also clinch with an overtime or shootout loss combined with a loss by the Capitals.

San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames (8 p.m. ET; SN360, SN1, SNP, NBCSCA)

The Flames (38-27-14) would be eliminated from playoff contention with a regulation loss. Calgary has three games remaining and is four points behind the St. Louis Blues and five behind the Minnesota Wild for the two wild cards in the West; each of those teams has one game remaining. The Sharks (20-48-11) have been eliminated from the postseason.