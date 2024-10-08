NHL.com identifies fantasy players to watch in key stat categories for upcoming games and props. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.
Fantasy picks, projections, props for today
Players to watch in key stat categories for opening night; season preview podcasts
© Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images
TUE. OCT. 8
Player to watch for goal: Teuvo Teravainen, CHI (at UTA) – He returns to Chicago after signing a three-year contract and is expected to start on the top line with elite forward Connor Bedard (61 points in 68 games last season) and another offseason addition in wing Tyler Bertuzzi. Teravainen, who scored a goal on five shots on goal in two preseason games, could produce closer to his NHL career high in points (76 with Carolina Hurricanes in 2018-19) this season and build off his previous best goal total (25 last season) in a more featured role.
Player to watch for point: Elias Lindholm, BOS (at FLA) – He signed a seven-year contract with the Boston Bruins in the offseason and has bounce-back potential playing on the top line with elite right wing David Pastrnak (110 points last season; fifth in NHL). Lindholm has had a high ceiling in the past; he had NHL career highs in goals (42), points (82) and shots on goal (235) with the Calgary Flames in 2021-22. The Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup last season but had key defenseman departures in the offseason in Brandon Montour (now with Seattle Kraken) and Oliver Ekman-Larsson (Toronto Maple Leafs).
Player to watch for shots on goal: Dylan Guenther, UTA (vs. CHI) – He was tied with Clayton Keller for the Utah Hockey Club’s lead in points (six in four games) in the preseason and also led them in goals (four) and shots on goal (16). Guenther had a strong finish to last season with the Arizona Coyotes (23 points, 73 shots on goal in final 23 games) and is playing on the second line with fellow breakout candidate Logan Cooley (No. 3 pick in 2022 NHL Draft).
Player to watch for power-play point: Adam Boqvist, FLA (vs. BOS) – The defenseman signed a one-year contract with the Panthers and is playing on their first power-play unit after the departure of Montour. Boqvist had five points (two goals, three assists) in five preseason games and flashed his goal-scoring potential with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2021-22 with 11 in 52 games, including three on the power play. The Panthers ranked eighth on the power play (23.5 percent) last regular season, and their first unit features elite forwards Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart.