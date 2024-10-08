Fantasy picks, projections, props for today 

Player to watch for point: Elias Lindholm, BOS (at FLA) – He signed a seven-year contract with the Boston Bruins in the offseason and has bounce-back potential playing on the top line with elite right wing David Pastrnak (110 points last season; fifth in NHL). Lindholm has had a high ceiling in the past; he had NHL career highs in goals (42), points (82) and shots on goal (235) with the Calgary Flames in 2021-22. The Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup last season but had key defenseman departures in the offseason in Brandon Montour (now with Seattle Kraken) and Oliver Ekman-Larsson (Toronto Maple Leafs).