Guy Gaudreau joins Blue Jackets practice, 'a joy to have him out there'

COLUMBUS -- A range of emotions were felt at Nationwide Arena on Monday when Guy Gaudreau attended a Columbus Blue Jackets practice for the first time since the death of his sons, Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Gaudreau.

Coach Dean Evason invited Guy as the Blue Jackets prepare to honor the memories of the brothers before the home opener against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSOH, NHLN, TVAS).

Johnny, 31, and Matthew, 29, died Aug. 29 when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver who has been charged with two counts of death by auto, while riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey.

"I've been told that Johnny Gaudreau is a rink rat," Evason said. "The apple doesn't fall far from the tree. [Guy] just wanted to be on the ice. He just wanted to be here.

"I said to him, 'Anytime you want to come out, you're more than welcome,' and he said, 'Well, are you having a morning skate tomorrow?' I said yeah, so he's coming out tomorrow as well. He just wants to be around and it's fantastic.

"All that family's been through, it's been fantastic and his attitude and the way that he had a such a positive attitude in our room. We were doing practice planning and he's just jumping in on stuff. It was really nice."