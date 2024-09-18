Gaudreau's memory 'will go on forever,' Tkachuk says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Matthew Tkachuk went from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows this summer.

The 26-year-old forward helped the Florida Panthers win the Stanley Cup for the first time in their history on June 24, when they defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 of the Final. But a little more than two months later, on Aug. 29, his close friend and former teammate Johnny Gaudreau died along with his brother, Matthew, after they were struck by a car while riding bicycles in Salem County, New Jersey.

“Of all the great things that happened this summer, it’s almost overshadowed by what has happened over the past couple of weeks," Tkachuk said.

“It has been a terrible time. It really has. It is the saddest thing I have ever seen or heard. I was able to go to the service (in Media, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 9) which just breaks your heart.

“Johnny is one of my favorite teammates I ever played with. But he was more than a teammate to me, he was such a great friend. It doesn’t matter if you knew them or played against them, or even if you have a sibling, everyone can relate to this. It has been terrible. You’ll always carry something around. He will always be with me."

Tkachuk, who was selected by the Calgary Flames with the No. 6 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, played his first six NHL seasons with Gaudreau, who was selected by the Flames in the fourth round (No. 104) of the 2011 NHL Draft. In 2021-22, their final season together in Calgary -- Gaudreau would sign with the Columbus Blue Jackets as a free agent on July 13, 2022, nine days before Tkachuk would be traded to Florida -- each player set what at the time were NHL career highs in goals, assists and points. Tkachuk, who was named to the NHL Second All-Star Team, had 104 points (42 goals, 62 assists) in 82 games, and Gaudreau, who was named to the NHL First All-Star Team, had 115 points (40 goals, 75 assists) in 82 games.

“He is the most offensively talented player I have ever seen," Tkachuk said. "It was such an honor to play with him. You guys all saw what he did on the ice. I was the lucky one in this room who had a great relationship with him off of the ice. Those are the memories I will take, but it has been terrible. It really has been.”

Tkachuk is not the only Panthers player with direct ties to Gaudreau. Forward Sam Bennett was also his teammate in Calgary from 2015-21, and defenseman Adam Boqvist played with him in Columbus the past two seasons before signing with Florida on July 9.

That will make it all the more impactful for the Panthers on Oct. 15, when they travel to Columbus to play the Blue Jackets in their home opener at Nationwide Arena.

On Wednesday, the Blue Jackets announced that instead of their traditional opening night activities they will celebrate the memory of the Gaudreau brothers. They will also wear a patch featuring Johnny's No. 13 on their jerseys, which fans in attendance will also receive.

As for the Blue Jackets themselves, coach Dean Evason placed an emphasis on his players to "tell stories, remember, laugh," about their times with Gaudreau. Captain Boone Jenner said the emotions will be with them "for a long, long time."

Both of those sentiments were echoed by Tkachuk.

“I think everyone has done an amazing job of telling stories and keeping him present because that is exactly what he would want, for us to smile about him and tell fun stories about what a great player and teammate he was," Tkachuk said. “But he was a better guy, so, his memory will go on forever. My memories will go on forever.

“I feel like last year I was telling a Johnny story to someone every week. I am going to continue to do that."