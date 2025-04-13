Geekie scores in 5th straight, Bruins defeat Penguins

Jakub Lauko scored an empty-net goal at 17:30 of the third period for the 4-1 final.

“I think they just came out more prepared than us,” Jarry said. “I think they had a little bit more energy and they were just putting pucks on net. They were putting a lot of pucks on net from everywhere and kind of generating chances that way. I think it was hard for us to defend tonight.

“Obviously, this season was tough for me. It didn’t go the way that I wanted. So, I think just going right until the end, that’s my motivation and that’s what I’m playing for. Every time you get to put the Penguins jersey on, it’s a privilege. And I expect nothing else from everyone else in this room.”

Korpisalo was 0-4-1 since making 31 saves in a 3-2 win at Pittsburgh on March 1.

“First, I was OK. Then, the second half [of the season], I think we all just dipped down,” Korpisalo said. “Can’t happen. There’s going to be some lessons learned after this season.”

NOTES: Pastrnak is the third Bruins player since 1994-95 with multipoint streak of at least five games, joining Brad Marchand (five games from Oct. 14-17, 2018, and Jan. 8-15, 2022) and Patrice Bergeron (five games from Oct. 4-17, 2018). He is the ninth Czechia-born player in with multiple points in five straight games and first since Milan Michalek (six games from March 13-22, 2007). ... Tomasino played 10:33 after being a game-time decision. He had missed three games with a concussion sustained April 5.