Sorokin makes 25 saves in return, Islanders shut out Devils

Horvat scores lone goal in 2nd for New York, which had lost 9 of 11

NYI@NJD: Horvat picks off the pass and whips it into the twine

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves to earn his fourth shutout of the season for the New York Islanders in a 1-0 win against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Sunday.

Sorokin, making his first start in three games after sustaining a lower-body injury in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, earned the 22nd shutout of his career to tie Billy Smith for the second most in franchise history behind Glenn Resch (25). It was also his first against the Devils.

Bo Horvat scored the lone goal in the final minute of the second period for New York (35-33-12), which had lost nine of 11 (2-5-4) and will miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in three seasons.

Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves for the Devils (41-32-7), who lost their third straight and are 4-4-0 in their past eight games. New Jersey is third in the Metropolitan Division and will play the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference First Round.

Horvat appeared to score 11:01 into the first period, but the play was immediately waved off before video review confirmed that he batted the puck into the net with his right glove.

Horvat gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 19:03 of the second period when he stole a pass by Timo Meier in the high slot and scored on a wrist shot from the left hash mark.

Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech took an elbow to the face from forward Paul Cotter at center ice at 6:00 of the second period and didn't return. Cotter received a 5-minute match penalty for an illegal hit to the head.

