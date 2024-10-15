Matthew Tkachuk posts heartfelt message about Gaudreau before Blue Jackets home opener

Matthew Tkachuk will not be able to attend Tuesday’s ceremony in Columbus honoring Johnny Gaudreau, but instead posted a heartfelt statement about Gaudreau on social media.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be there tonight in Columbus,” Tkachuk said in the message. “Johnny was a huge part of the hockey community but to me he was much more than that. A great friend, teammate, and family man. Not a day goes by without me thinking about Johnny and Matthew.

“The biggest thing I’m going to miss about tonight is not being able to see Meredith, Noa, little Johnny, Guy and Jane. Would love to give them all big hugs! Johnny will be my teammate forever.”