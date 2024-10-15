Matthew Tkachuk posts heartfelt message about Gaudreau before Blue Jackets home opener

Panthers forward currently sidelined, won’t be in Columbus

Tkachuk with Gaudreau 2023 All Star

© Getty Images

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Matthew Tkachuk will not be able to attend Tuesday’s ceremony in Columbus honoring Johnny Gaudreau, but instead posted a heartfelt statement about Gaudreau on social media.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be there tonight in Columbus,” Tkachuk said in the message. “Johnny was a huge part of the hockey community but to me he was much more than that. A great friend, teammate, and family man. Not a day goes by without me thinking about Johnny and Matthew.

“The biggest thing I’m going to miss about tonight is not being able to see Meredith, Noa, little Johnny, Guy and Jane. Would love to give them all big hugs! Johnny will be my teammate forever.”

Tkachuk has been dealing with an illness and has not played since Thursday. The Panthers are in Columbus on Tuesday, when the Blue Jackets will be honoring Gaudreau before the team’s home opener.

The two played six seasons together with the Calgary Flames, until the summer of 2022, when Tkachuk was traded to the Panthers and Gaudreau signed with the Blue Jackets.

Johnny, 31, and his brother Matthew, 29, died Aug. 29 when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver who has been charged with two counts of death by auto, while riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey.

Related Content

Blue Jackets feel support of hockey world before honoring Gaudreaus at home opener 

Guy Gaudreau joins Blue Jackets practice, 'a joy to have him out there'

Short Shifts

Dostal surprises young fan with news of being selected as 21st Duck

Maple Leafs players visit Covenant House Toronto on Thanksgiving Day in Canada

Pastrnak’s adorable daughter sad to see dad skate away for warmups

NBA legend Anthony wears Forsberg Avalanche jersey to Colorado football game

Flames honor franchise legend Gaudreau before emotional home opener

NBA MVP Jokic presents Hart Trophy to MacKinnon before Avalanche opener

McCauley recognizes veteran broadcaster Rosen during final Rangers home opener

Ullmark meets Lalime, poses with iconic Martian mask

Flames goalie Wolf honors Gaudreau brothers on mask

Penguins fans tell Crosby what he means to them in touching video

Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 11

Celebrini scores 1st NHL goal 7 minutes into NHL debut

Devils create high school MVP award in honor of Gaudreau brothers

Bills player hits Sabres drum for opener, football team makes predictions

Tkachuk brothers take pregame family photo with Brady’s newborn son

Laine receives loud ovation from Canadiens fans before opening night

ESPN airs touching tribute to Gaudreau before opening night

Pittsburgh milkshake shop announces new ‘Rusty’s Shake’