Flames goalie Wolf honors Gaudreau brothers on mask

Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf is paying tribute to Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau on his mask this season.

Each team will wear a decal with the numbers 13 and 21 this season in honor of the Gaudreau brothers, who were tragically killed when they were struck by a suspected drunk driver who has been charged with counts of death by auto while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey.

Wolf had the decal painted on the backplate of his mask along with a nice rendering of Johnny Gaudreau, in a home red Flames uniform raising his stick to the crowd.