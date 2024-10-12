Flames goalie Wolf honors Gaudreau brothers on mask

Beautiful likeness of late forward waving to Calgary crowd featured on helmet

wolf split mask gaudreau
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf is paying tribute to Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau on his mask this season.

Each team will wear a decal with the numbers 13 and 21 this season in honor of the Gaudreau brothers, who were tragically killed when they were struck by a suspected drunk driver who has been charged with counts of death by auto while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey.

Wolf had the decal painted on the backplate of his mask along with a nice rendering of Johnny Gaudreau, in a home red Flames uniform raising his stick to the crowd.

The helmet also features a reference to purple Gatorade and Skittles candy, a few favorites of Gaudreau's during his nine seasons with the Flames.

The Columbus Blue Jackets, whose goalie Elvis Merzlikins will also wear a tribute to Gaudreau on his mask which includes No. 13 a plate of plain pasta, replied to the Flames tweet with a pair of hearts in team colors.

The Blue Jackets will host the Florida Panthers on Tuesday for their home opener of the 2024-25 season.

