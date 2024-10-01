Blue Jackets celebrate 2nd birthday of Gaudreau's daughter

Team, their families show up to toddler’s party

Jackets noa

© Meredith Gaudreau

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Columbus Blue Jackets helped Noa Gaudreau ring in her second birthday.

The team showed up to the birthday party of Johnny Gaudreau’s toddler daughter earlier this week.

A picture of the players and their families in front of a “Happy 2nd Birthday Noa!” sign was posted by the late forward’s wife, Meredith Gaudreau, on Instagram.

“We love you all,” Meredith wrote on her Instagram story. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Really special group that will forever be family to me and our babies.”

Meredith Gaurdreau IG story

Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were killed on Aug. 29 after they were struck by a car while riding bicycles near their hometown in Salem County, New Jersey.

This season the Blue Jackets will be honoring the Gaudreau brothers with special helmet patches that features both of their playing numbers with doves in the middle and their last name on top. The team will also wear No. 13 patches on their jerseys.

The Blue Jackets will keep a locker stall open for Gaudreau and will hang his No. 13 jersey for both home and away games.

All 32 NHL teams will also be wearing special helmet decals in memory of the brothers in all games through Oct. 24.

