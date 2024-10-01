Blue Jackets celebrate 2nd birthday of Gaudreau's daughter

The Columbus Blue Jackets helped Noa Gaudreau ring in her second birthday.

The team showed up to the birthday party of Johnny Gaudreau’s toddler daughter earlier this week.

A picture of the players and their families in front of a “Happy 2nd Birthday Noa!” sign was posted by the late forward’s wife, Meredith Gaudreau, on Instagram.

“We love you all,” Meredith wrote on her Instagram story. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Really special group that will forever be family to me and our babies.”