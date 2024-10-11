Devils create high school MVP award in honor of Gaudreau brothers

New Jersey natives were high school stars, won state at Prudential Center in 2010

matthew gaudreau
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

The New Jersey Devils and New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association have created the Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau MVP Award, the team announced before their home opener at Prudential Center on Thursday.

The award will be given out every March at the conclusion of each state tournament in memory of the Gaudreau brothers, who were tragically killed when they were struck by a suspected drunk driver who has been charged with counts of death by auto while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey.

Johnny and Matthew led Gloucester Catholic High School in Gloucester City, New Jersey, to its first-ever state championship in 2010. Matthew returned to coach Gloucester Catholic for the 2022-23 season after retiring from professional hockey.

While neither played for the Devils, the brothers were no strangers to Prudential Center, the site of the New Jersey State tournament where they won it all.

The Devils also are displaying the high school jerseys of the brothers - Johnny's No. 3 and Matthew's No. 4 - on the main concourse of the arena.

