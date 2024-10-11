Devils create high school MVP award in honor of Gaudreau brothers

The New Jersey Devils and New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association have created the Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau MVP Award, the team announced before their home opener at Prudential Center on Thursday.

The award will be given out every March at the conclusion of each state tournament in memory of the Gaudreau brothers, who were tragically killed when they were struck by a suspected drunk driver who has been charged with counts of death by auto while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey.