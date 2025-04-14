Jets clinch Presidents’ Trophy despite loss to Oilers

Winnipeg (55-22-4) secured the best regular-season record in the NHL for the first time in franchise history when the Washington Capitals (50-21-9) lost 4-1 to the Columbus Blue Jackets earlier on Sunday. The Jets play their final game of the regular season against the Anaheim Ducks in Winnipeg on Wednesday.

Corey Perry had a goal and an assist, and Connor McDavid had two assists for the Oilers (47-28-5), who have won three straight. Stuart Skinner made 17 saves in his first start after missing eight games with a head injury.

Edmonton (99 points) moves within two points of the Los Angeles Kings (46-24-9, 101 points) for second place in the Pacific Division. The Oilers and Kings will play in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third year in a row and meet in Edmonton on Monday with home-ice advantage still to be determined.

Alex Iafallo scored for the Jets, who had won three straight. Eric Comrie made 35 saves.

Connor Brown gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead 59 seconds into the second period. McDavid stole the puck from Iafallo at the Winnipeg blue line and sent Brown in alone to score with a deke to the backhand.

Iafallo then tied it 1-1 on the power play at 6:16, chipping in the rebound after Skinner stopped Mark Scheifele’s one-timer from the left face-off dot.

Adam Henrique put the Oilers ahead 2-1 at 12:39. With Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg down on the ice in the right circle and unable to get up after blocking a shot, Henrique got position at the right post and batted in a cross-crease pass from Perry.

Perry pushed it to 3-1 at 12:25 off the third, scoring with a snap shot on the rush after Derek Ryan stole the puck from Scheifele in the neutral zone.

Viktor Arvidsson scored an empty-net goal for the 4-1 final at 18:40.

With Winnipeg having secured first place in the Central Division and Western Conference on Saturday, the Jets rested several regulars including Josh Morrissey, Adam Lowry, Neal Pionk, Luke Schenn and Connor Hellebuyck.