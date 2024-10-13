Flames honor franchise legend Gaudreau before emotional home opener

CALGARY -- The Calgary Flames honored the memory of Johnny Gaudreau with a special tribute prior to puck drop for their home opener at Scotiabank Saddledome against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

The tribute, which featured a highlight package of some of Gaudreau's most memorable moments with the Flames, was concluded with a moment of applause, in place of a moment of silence, in which fans chanted "Johnny! Johnny! Johnny!"

“When it comes to Johnny, there is no managing (the emotion),” Calgary forward Blake Coleman told media Friday. “It’s going to be a little emotional just to see the tribute and feel his presence with us again. It’s not just a light switch you can just turn off.

“At the same time, it’s way more important than a game of hockey and he deserves to be remembered and recognized and I’m happy I get to be here and see it and be a part of it and then, after that, we’ll take care of the game.”

Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were struck by a car and killed while riding bicycles near their family home in Salem County, New Jersey, on Aug. 29. Johnny, who played nine of his 11 NHL seasons with the Flames, was 31. Matthew, who played professionally for five seasons in the American Hockey League, ECHL and in Sweden, was 29.

A community-led memorial was created on the west steps of the Saddledome in Calgary after the brothers' passed, and the Flames held a candlelight vigil at the same location with thousands in attendance Sept. 5.

"Obviously, for a few of the other guys that really knew him well, it'll be a ceremony for them to honour Johnny," Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar said Saturday morning. "I think the one way to do it is, you know, go out there and play hard for him, honour and celebrate his life. I think there’s no better way to do that then get the two points for him."

Gaudreau, who also played two seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets, is fifth all-time in Flames franchise scoring with 609 points (210 goals, 399 assists) in 602 games. He was originally selected in the fourth round (No. 104) in the 2011 NHL Draft by Calgary.

Calgary goalie Dustin Wolf is paying tribute to Gaudreau on his mask this season. Wolf had a rendering of Gaudreau painted on the backplate of his mask, and is accented with images of purple Gatorade and Skittles candy -- a few favorites of Gaudreau's during his nine seasons with the Flames.

Each NHL team will wear a decal with the numbers 13 and 21 this season in honor of the Gaudreau brothers.