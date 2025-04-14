Cotter to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Devils game

Forward facing discipline for illegal check to head against Islanders defenseman Pelech

Paul Cotter will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday.

The New Jersey Devils forward is facing discipline for an illegal check to the head against New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech on Sunday.

The incident occurred at 6:00 of the second period in the Devils' 1-0 loss at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Pelech left the game following the hit, for which Cotter was assessed a match penalty.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: illegal check to the head. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.

