Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 13

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 13:

The Winnipeg Jets will clinch the Presidents' Trophy:

If they defeat the Edmonton Oilers in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3)

OR

If they get one point vs. the Oilers AND the Washington Capitals lose to the Blue Jackets in any fashion (6 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MNMT)

OR

If the Capitals lose to the Blue Jackets in regulation

The Toronto Maple Leafs will clinch the Atlantic Division title:

If they defeat the Carolina Hurricanes in any fashion (5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNO) AND the Tampa Bay Lightning lose to the Buffalo Sabres in any fashion (6 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSG-B, SNE)

OR

If they get one point against the Hurricanes AND the Lightning lose to the Sabres in regulation

The Montreal Canadiens (idle) will clinch a playoff berth:

If the Blue Jackets lose to the Capitals in any fashion

The Minnesota Wild (idle) will clinch a playoff berth:

If the Calgary Flames lose to the San Jose Sharks in any fashion (8 p.m. ET; SN360, SN1, SNP, NBCSCA)

The St. Louis Blues (idle) will clinch a playoff berth:

If the Flames lose to the Sharks in regulation