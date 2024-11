"I just wanted to do something to tribute Johnny and Matthew," Vladar said in a video shared to social media by the Flames. "Johnny was a very good friend to us and we all miss the boys a lot."

Vladar said he got in touch with Gaudreau's widow, Meredith, to get the photos that the portraits were based on. The right side features a smiling Johnny in a Flames uniform with his familiar No. 13 with Matthew and his No. 21 on the other side.

The veteran goalie plans to wear the mask for both games against the Blue Jackets this season. Gaudreau spent his first 11 NHL seasons in Calgary and his final two in Columbus.

After the Flames and Blue Jackets second game, Vladar is donating the mask for auction to benefit the Flames Foundation, the team's charity.