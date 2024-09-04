Gaudreau loss 'tough to put into words' for players at Rookie Showcase

Small forward with big presence who died while cycling was inspiration to many at NHLPA event

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

ARLINGTON, Va. -- To Gavin Brindley, Johnny Gaudreau was a role model, and, too briefly, a teammate with the Columbus Blue Jackets and the United States at the 2024 IIHF World Championship.

So like the rest of the hockey world, the 19-year-old forward remains in shock about Gaudreau and his brother Matthew dying Thursday when they were struck by a car while riding bicycles near their home in Oldmans Township, New Jersey. Johnny was 31. Matthew was 29.

“It's tough to put it into words,” Brindley said at the 2024 NHL Players’ Association Rookie Showcase at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Wednesday. “I was very fortunate to play world championship with Johnny and get to meet him. He was one of my favorite players growing up, especially being a smaller guy and someone that I always looked up to.

“I just feel for the Gaudreau family and (Johnny’s wife) Meredith and the kids. That's an absolute tragic accident. Johnny is probably one of the best guys that I've ever played with. You can't even put it into words.”

Brindley played in the NHL with Gaudreau once: when he made his League debut with Columbus against the Carolina Hurricanes on April 16. At 5-foot-9, 175 pounds, Brindley took inspiration when he was younger from watching Gaudreau, a 5-9, 163-pound forward, utilize his dazzling offensive skills to put up 743 points (243 goals, 500 assists) in 763 games during 11 NHL seasons with the Calgary Flames (2014-22) and Blue Jackets (2022-24).

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson, who is 5-9, 158, did as well.

“He really paved the way for me and so many other young players who are coming up,” the 20-year-old said. “He was doubted his whole career, and he wouldn’t pout or give up. He was a guy who played with a smile on his face. At times, it could be hard to realize how lucky we are to play the game and he was the best at it, really showing his thankfulness for the game and doing it with joy.

“Obviously, pretty sad with the news, but lots of younger players looked up to him.”

Among them was San Jose Sharks rookie forward Will Smith. The-19-year-old grew up in Boston, idolizing Gaudreau when he played at Boston College, where he helped the Eagles win the NCAA title as a freshman in 2012 and won the Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA’s top men’s player in 2014.

Smith followed in Johnny’s and Matthew’s footsteps and played at Boston College last season before also playing alongside Johnny at the 2024 world championship in Czechia.

“Getting to spend some time with him at worlds was pretty special,” Smith said. “I actually scored a goal in exhibition, and he had one of the assists, so that’s probably one of my favorite goals I’ve ever had. … Obviously, we had the BC connection. One day, (Washington Capitals forward prospect) Ryan Leonard and myself, Johnny and (Pittsburgh Penguins forward) Kevin Hayes went golfing. That was probably one of the most fun days we had there just hanging out and just talking about stories and stuff like that.”

Anaheim Ducks rookie forward Cutter Gauthier, also a Boston College product, never met Gaudreau, but the 20-year-old is well aware of the impact he had on the game.

“I’ve been working out with (Canadiens forward) Cole Caufield and he just changed his number (to 13) because of him because he was a big role model for him and a handful of other smaller guys that I know looked up to him,” Gauthier said. “It’s pretty crazy and pretty special what one person can do for the entire League and the entire youth community growing up and wanting to play in the National Hockey League.”

Center Macklin Celebrini, No. 1 pick by the Sharks in the 2024 NHL Draft, grew up rooting for the Vancouver Canucks and remembers Gaudreau being “a menace” against them with the Flames.

“He was a special player,” Celebrini said. “Just his intelligence and the way he played the game at his size, he really was a special player. That's why they called him 'Johnny Hockey.' It was devastating what happened. My condolences go out to their families.”

NHL.com deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman contributed to this report

