Blue Jackets honor Johnny, Matthew Gaudreau before home opener

COLUMBUS -- The Columbus Blue Jackets honored Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau with a series of emotional moments at their home opener against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, starting without a left wing and standing still for the first 13 seconds in a nod to Johnny and his No. 13.

Both teams wore No. 13 Gaudreau jerseys during warmups at Nationwide Arena. As the ice was resurfaced, a projector turned it blue and displayed No. 13 along with Matthew’s No. 21. The Blue Jackets played a slideshow of Johnny’s life and career.

The teams lined up on the goal lines and watched a video montage along with the fans, Johnny speaking about his life and career in his own words.

“I really feel that when it’s all said and done, I just want to be remembered as a guy that just wanted to be around the rink, around his friends, around his family,” Johnny said.

The teams gathered in front of the Columbus bench and lined both sides of a diagonal blue carpet. Johnny’s wife, Meredith, and two young children -- son Johnny and daughter Noa -- walked out with his brother-in-law as other members of the Gaudreau family watched from a suite.