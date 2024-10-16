Blue Jackets honor Johnny, Matthew Gaudreau before home opener

Columbus forward, brother remembered with emotional tributes on, off ice

Blue Jackets honor Gaudreau brothers in pregame ceremony

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

COLUMBUS -- The Columbus Blue Jackets honored Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau with a series of emotional moments at their home opener against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, starting without a left wing and standing still for the first 13 seconds in a nod to Johnny and his No. 13.

Both teams wore No. 13 Gaudreau jerseys during warmups at Nationwide Arena. As the ice was resurfaced, a projector turned it blue and displayed No. 13 along with Matthew’s No. 21. The Blue Jackets played a slideshow of Johnny’s life and career.

The teams lined up on the goal lines and watched a video montage along with the fans, Johnny speaking about his life and career in his own words.

“I really feel that when it’s all said and done, I just want to be remembered as a guy that just wanted to be around the rink, around his friends, around his family,” Johnny said.

The teams gathered in front of the Columbus bench and lined both sides of a diagonal blue carpet. Johnny’s wife, Meredith, and two young children -- son Johnny and daughter Noa -- walked out with his brother-in-law as other members of the Gaudreau family watched from a suite.

Meredith Gaudreau with children brother-in-law at CBJ ceremony

© Jason Mowry/Getty Images

The Blue Jackets raised a special banner with “JOHNNY GAUDREAU 1993-2024” and No. 13 in a circle as the fans clapped. The Gaudreaus left the ice, and the fans chanted, “JOHN-NY HOCK-EY!”

The teams lined up on the blue lines for the U.S. national anthem. Wearing a toque and a button with No. 13, Meredith said a few words in a video on the scoreboard screens.

“I don’t want anyone to be said,” she said. “I want you all to be inspired by the life that John lived. That means love your family first and foremost, and when it’s time to drop the puck, let’s love the game that John loved.”

Finally, the Blue Jackets sent out a starting lineup with four skaters. Left wing remained empty, symbolizing where Johnny should have been.

The puck dropped. Columbus forward Sean Monahan, who played with Johnny with the Calgary Flames from 2014-22, tapped the puck to Florida forward Sam Bennett, who played with Johnny with the Flames from 2015-21. The teams stood still for 13 seconds as the fans rose to their feet and cheered.

“It’s nice to be here, and it’s a tough night,” Bennett said. “I mean, what their family’s gone through, it’s unthinkable.”

FLA@CBJ: Blue Jackets honor Gaudreau in puck drop

An official picked up the puck and brought it to the Columbus bench, and the game went on.

The teams coordinated with the NHL ahead of time. Florida coach Paul Maurice said the Panthers were honored to be a part of it.

“I don’t know the family, I don’t know the young man, but you feel the loss, right?” Maurice said. “I’ve got two boys, so the thought of it terrifies you. How do you appropriately give back? Well, you play your role in this, and it is healing.”

Johnny, 31, and Matthew, 29, died Aug. 29 when they were stuck by an alleged drunken driver who has been charged with two counts of death by auto. Johnny, Columbus’ leading scorer the past two seasons, and Matthew, a former minor league forward, were riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey.

Their presence could be felt everywhere at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday.

Johnny’s image continued to stretch alongside the front of the building, the Blue Jackets adding this in a black box: “JOHNNY GAUDREAU 1993-2024.” The makeshift memorial that once sat beneath it now sat in the concourse.

No. 13 was painted on the ice behind each net. Johnny’s stall remained in the locker room. His father, Guy, helped the coaches during the morning skate and told stories about his sons.

“It’s wonderful,” Columbus coach Dean Evason said. “It really is. It’s fantastic. Hopefully it’s good for Guy, but I know it’s good for our group. I know it’s good for our coaching staff to have him in there and talking, and I know it’s great for the players as well.”

Gaudreau CBJ ceremony

© Jason Mowry/Getty Images

The coaches wore No. 13 patches on their jackets at the morning skate. Afterward, the players wore hats with the same logo honoring the Gaudreaus that they wear on their helmets. They also wore “JOHNNY HOCKEY” T-shirts.

“There’s little things we’re going to do throughout the year to just keep reminding us of the positive things,” Columbus forward Cole Sillinger said.

Bennett thought of Johnny while eating his pregame meal. He said he and Johnny usually would be the last two on the Calgary team bus on the road. Johnny would eat Raisin Bran, but he would pick out all the raisins.

“It ended up putting a little smile on my face,” Bennett said.

Florida players walked into the rink carrying two of Johnny’s favorites -- Skittles and purple Gatorade -- an idea that came from forward Matthew Tkachuk, who played with Johnny with the Flames from 2016-22. Tkachuk was unable to be in Columbus due to illness.

“Johnny was a huge part of the hockey community, but to me, he was much more than that,” Tkachuk said in a statement released by the Panthers. “A great friend, teammate and family man. Not a day goes by without me thinking about Johnny and Matthew.”

The Blue Jackets wore No. 13 patches on their uniforms during the game.

“It’s been ups and downs, good days, bad days, emotional days,” Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski said. “I feel like we’ve kind of gone through it all together, conversations in here, away from the rink, whatever it is, stories being shared, pictures, all that stuff. I think the last month and a half has been really good being around these guys and kind of grieving together. I think tonight’s another step in that process.”

