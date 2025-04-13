McNamara, who scouted Salming before becoming Maple Leafs GM, dies at 90

Gerry McNamara, who played seven games in goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1961 and 1970, scouted Swedish superstar defenseman Borje Salming, served as general manager during some of Maple Leafs’ darkest days in the 1980s then as a scout helped to build the 1989 Stanley Cup champion Calgary Flames, died on Friday night at the age of 90.

“Gerry made an enduring impact on the organization, most notably by bringing Borje Salming to Toronto, helping pave the way for future generations of European players in the NHL,” the Maple Leafs said in a social media post on Saturday. “As general manager, he continued to shape the franchise, including the (1985) selection of (future captain) Wendel Clark as the first overall pick in the 1985 Entry Draft.”

The Maple Leafs honored McNamara, along with late Pittsburgh Penguins and New Jersey Devils GM Ray Shero and late goalie and broadcaster Greg Millen, Saturday with a scoreboard tribute and moment of silence before their 1-0 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena.

Born Sept. 22, 1934, in Sturgeon Falls, Ontario, McNamara found his way into junior hockey with the 1951-52 Toronto St. Michael’s Majors, a powerhouse team that produced many future Hall of Fame players for the Maple Leafs. Teammates included future Maple Leafs stars Dick Duff and Frank Mahovlich.

His goaltending career would take him widely through the minor pros during the mid- to late-1950s, playing for Pittsburgh, Hershey, Buffalo and Cleveland in the American Hockey League and with Sudbury in the Eastern Professional Hockey League.