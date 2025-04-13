Buium signs entry-level contract with Wild, could make NHL debut Tuesday

Zeev Buium signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Minnesota Wild on Sunday and could make his NHL debut against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, Victory+, KCOP-13).

The 19-year-old defenseman was a first-round pick (No. 12) by the Wild at the 2024 NHL Draft and had 48 points (13 goals, 35 assists) in 41 games while averaging 27:03 of ice time per game as a sophomore at the University of Denver.

Buium was named a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, a First Team All-American, was selected as the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) Player of the Year and the NCHC Offensive Defenseman of the Year. He was one of two players to be a unanimous selection to the All-NCHC First Team.

He had six points (two goals, four assists) and was plus-10 in seven games to help the United States win the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, including an assist on the overtime goal in a 4-3 win against Sweden to secure the gold medal.

Buium had 50 points (11 goals, 39 assists) and 41 blocked shots in 42 games as the second-youngest player in college hockey last season. He led NCAA defensemen in scoring, ranked third in the NCAA in assists (first among defensemen) and was plus-33, helping Denver win the national championship.

The Wild (44-30-7) hold the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference and can clinch a berth Sunday if the Calgary Flames lose to the San Jose Sharks in any fashion (8 p.m. ET; SN360, SN1, SNP, NBCSCA).