NHL Buzz: Bjorkstrand out week to week for Lightning with lower-body injury
Ovechkin rested by Capitals; Ekman-Larsson day to day for Maple Leafs
© Vince Del Monte/NHLI via Getty Images
Tampa Bay Lightning
Oliver Bjorkstrand is week to week with a lower-body injury and is unlikely to be available for the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Lightning forward sustained the injury during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.
"Bjorkstrand is going to be ... I guess I'll sit here and say probably week to week for the time being," coach Jon Cooper said Sunday. "Unfortunately, he suffered a lower-body injury last game.
“It's tough because he's really grown into his role with us, and hopefully we'll have him back for the playoffs at some point."
Bjorkstrand was acquired from the Seattle Kraken prior to the NHL Trade Deadline for forward Michael Eyssimont, two conditional first-round picks (2026, 2027 NHL Draft) and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.
He has four goals and five assists in 18 games with the Lightning and 46 points (21 goals, 25 assists) this season.
Tampa Bay hosts the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday (6 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSG-B, SNE). The Lightning are second in the Atlantic Division, four points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs. They are tied with the Florida Panthers but hold the first tiebreaker with two more regulation wins (39/37).
Forward Conor Geekie was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Sunday. The No. 11 pick by the Arizona Coyotes at the 2022 NHL Draft, he has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 49 games with the Lightning this season.
Geekie has 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) in 24 AHL games.
'He's excelled down there," Cooper said. "The bottom line is when you start getting injuries, it's great to have somebody of his talent level to be able to bring back up." -- Corey Long
Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin sat out a 7-0 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday because of rest.
The forward has 70 points (42 goals, 28 assists) in 62 games this season and became the NHL's all-time leading goal-scorer on April 6 when he got goal No. 895 to pass Wayne Gretzky in a 4-1 loss at the New York Islanders.
Defenseman Jakob Chychrun also was a healthy scratch. He has a career-high 20 goals and 47 points in 72 games this season.
Washington (50-20-9) has clinched the Metropolitan Division and No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and will have home-ice advantage through at least the Eastern Conference Final. They host the Blue Jackets on Sunday (6 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MNMT) in the first of three regular-season games remaining.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Oliver Ekman-Larsson did not play for the Maple Leafs in a 1-0 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday because of an undisclosed injury.
The defenseman, who played a team-high 25:14 in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Lightning on Wednesday, did not practice Friday and is day to day.
Ekman-Larsson did not play another shift after 1:23 of overtime when he fell awkwardly while on a breakaway.
"He'll be evaluated, you never know," coach Craig Berube said.
The Maple Leafs can win the Atlantic if they defeat Carolina Hurricanes in any fashion Sunday (5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNO) and the Lightning lose to the Sabres in any fashion, or if they get point and Tampa Bay loses in regulation. -- Dave McCarthy