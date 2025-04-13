NHL Buzz: Bjorkstrand out week to week for Lightning with lower-body injury

Tampa Bay Lightning

Oliver Bjorkstrand is week to week with a lower-body injury and is unlikely to be available for the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Lightning forward sustained the injury during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.

"Bjorkstrand is going to be ... I guess I'll sit here and say probably week to week for the time being," coach Jon Cooper said Sunday. "Unfortunately, he suffered a lower-body injury last game.

“It's tough because he's really grown into his role with us, and hopefully we'll have him back for the playoffs at some point."

Bjorkstrand was acquired from the Seattle Kraken prior to the NHL Trade Deadline for forward Michael Eyssimont, two conditional first-round picks (2026, 2027 NHL Draft) and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

He has four goals and five assists in 18 games with the Lightning and 46 points (21 goals, 25 assists) this season.

Tampa Bay hosts the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday (6 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSG-B, SNE). The Lightning are second in the Atlantic Division, four points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs. They are tied with the Florida Panthers but hold the first tiebreaker with two more regulation wins (39/37).

Forward Conor Geekie was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Sunday. The No. 11 pick by the Arizona Coyotes at the 2022 NHL Draft, he has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 49 games with the Lightning this season.

Geekie has 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) in 24 AHL games.

'He's excelled down there," Cooper said. "The bottom line is when you start getting injuries, it's great to have somebody of his talent level to be able to bring back up." -- Corey Long