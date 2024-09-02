Jagr writes beautiful tribute to Gaudreau

The entire hockey world is still shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew.

Johnny and Matthew were struck by a car and killed while riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey, on Thursday night. After the tragedy, NHL players, fans and friends took to social media to recount the incredible career of the man dubbed Johnny Hockey.

One clip making the rounds was of Jaromir Jagr's final NHL goal -- the 766th of his astounding NHL career -- which of course was set up beautifully by Gaudreau on a 2-on-1 break against the Detroit Red Wings during the 2017-18 NHL season.