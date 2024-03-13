Shesterkin Shuts Out Canes In Guentzel's Debut

Sluggish Start...

Searching for a fourth win in a row after picking up victories over Montreal, New Jersey, and Calgary in the last five days, Carolina also had the opportunity to pull within two points of the division-leading Rangers.

Unfortunately, it didn't look like that was their goal early on. Simply put, the home team was not ready to go.

New York was the far superior team to start the night, outshooting the Canes 12-5 over the course of the first 20 minutes.

Pyotr Kochetkov did an admirable job of weathering the storm for his group, but with eight seconds to go in the period, the Rangers broke through.

Adam Fox blasted a puck from the wall and it hit an in-front Brady Skjei, changing directions before going in.