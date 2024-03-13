RALEIGH, NC. - New York Rangers netminder Igor Shesterkin stopped all 28 shots sent his way on Tuesday, blanking the Carolina Hurricanes, 1-0.
Shesterkin Shuts Out Canes In Guentzel's Debut
"There's a reason they're one of the top teams and they showed that. We were not ready."
Sluggish Start...
Searching for a fourth win in a row after picking up victories over Montreal, New Jersey, and Calgary in the last five days, Carolina also had the opportunity to pull within two points of the division-leading Rangers.
Unfortunately, it didn't look like that was their goal early on. Simply put, the home team was not ready to go.
New York was the far superior team to start the night, outshooting the Canes 12-5 over the course of the first 20 minutes.
Pyotr Kochetkov did an admirable job of weathering the storm for his group, but with eight seconds to go in the period, the Rangers broke through.
Adam Fox blasted a puck from the wall and it hit an in-front Brady Skjei, changing directions before going in.
Got Going In The Second...
When the teams returned to the ice for the second frame, thankfully, Carolina had more jump in their step.
Rod Brind'Amour said his group "slept through the first" during his mid-period interview on Bally Sports South, but his group's game was trending in the right direction as the middle stanza progressed.
The line featuring the debuting Jake Guentzel, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and Martin Necas was perhaps the most impressive, generating a pair of key chances for Carolina.
A contrast from the opening period, this time the Canes held New York to just four shots on goal, but Shesterkin's play kept the game 1-0 going to the third.
Down To The Wire...
And so after New York dominated the first period and Carolina controlled the second, the third period was finally a more evenly contested stretch of play.
Both goaltenders flexed impressive saves as the stanza transpired, but the Rangers remained hanging on to their one-goal advantage.
The Canes took the shots advantage once again, this time getting 12 pucks to Shesterkin, but like he'd been all night, he was perfect.
Even holding strong through a period of six-on-five play when Carolina pulled their netminder in favor of the extra attacker, New York's netminder was flawless all the way until the final horn.
They Said It
Rod Brind'Amour after the loss...
"The first period we were not ready for what they threw at us. There's a legit reason why they're one of the top teams and they showed that. We were not ready. The second [period] it flipped and it was kind of the opposite, but we didn't get the (goal) to even it up. In the third we were pushing a little bit and we gave up a few too many (changes). Kochetkov played really well. Their goalie made a couple of nice saves too but we probably didn't generate enough to really put the heat on."
Jordan Staal also pointing to the slow start as an issue...
"Down the stretch, it's turning into playoff hockey more and more. Especially in games like that, against a team like that, you've got to be ready. We weren't there from the start."
Jake Guentzel following his first game in nearly a month and his first outing with his new team...
"I felt alright. I definitely think there's more (to give), but obviously, that was a good team over there and they played well, so you've got to give them credit. Hopefully, we'll get more next time."
What's Next?
The Canes are scheduled to practice on Wednesday before returning to game action Thursday at home against Florida.