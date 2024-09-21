Roslovic's Speed To Be An Asset For Canes

RALEIGH, N.C. - One of the biggest challenges the Carolina Hurricanes will face this season is replacing the production contributed by players who elected to move on this summer.

Jake Guentzel, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Stefan Noesen, and Teuvo Teravainen combined for 122 points last season, leaving four significant holes within the forward group.

General Manager Eric Tulsky said earlier this summer that the team believes some of that goal-scoring will come from players who can take on bigger roles and potentially some of the organization's prospects, but someone else who he believes can assist in that department is newcomer Jack Roslovic.

Signing a one-year deal worth $2.8M on July 4, the 27-year-old comes to Raleigh after being a reason for the end of the Canes' playoff run in the spring.

Registering a pair of assists in the New York Rangers' Game 6 come-from-behind victory at the now-named Lenovo Center, Roslovic was a difference-making player all series in the eyes of Rod Brind'Amour.

"He can skate. That was the one thing I learned from coaching against him, especially in (May's playoff series). He really stood out," Carolina's bench boss said on Friday. "It was that speed. I didn't notice it as much before, but for whatever reason, that was there."