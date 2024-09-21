Roslovic's Speed To Be An Asset For Canes

"I can see it right now in practice, there's a very skilled hockey player there and now it's just about finding that fit."

9.20.24 Roslovic Story
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - One of the biggest challenges the Carolina Hurricanes will face this season is replacing the production contributed by players who elected to move on this summer.

Jake Guentzel, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Stefan Noesen, and Teuvo Teravainen combined for 122 points last season, leaving four significant holes within the forward group.

General Manager Eric Tulsky said earlier this summer that the team believes some of that goal-scoring will come from players who can take on bigger roles and potentially some of the organization's prospects, but someone else who he believes can assist in that department is newcomer Jack Roslovic.

Signing a one-year deal worth $2.8M on July 4, the 27-year-old comes to Raleigh after being a reason for the end of the Canes' playoff run in the spring.

Registering a pair of assists in the New York Rangers' Game 6 come-from-behind victory at the now-named Lenovo Center, Roslovic was a difference-making player all series in the eyes of Rod Brind'Amour.

"He can skate. That was the one thing I learned from coaching against him, especially in (May's playoff series). He really stood out," Carolina's bench boss said on Friday. "It was that speed. I didn't notice it as much before, but for whatever reason, that was there."

How fast is Roslovic?

During the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, he recorded 44 bursts of speed over 20 miles per hour (mph) according to NHL Edge Data, ranking in the 96th percentile among all skaters.

His top speed during the postseason came in at 22.55 mph and of all Carolina forwards to play in a playoff game, only Martin Necas bested him on the radar gun (23.84 mph).

Roslovic thinks his strength and the way the Canes play are going to mesh perfectly.

"It's the reason why I wanted to come here, because of the fit. They get their wingers up the ice and their D know it. I think it's a really good system that they've created here," Roslovic shared after the team's second practice of training camp. "I want to be able to fit in and already playing with speed is an advantage that hopefully I can bring to the team."

Fit is the key word here.

Players are not shy about saying how the aforementioned system can be hard to play and takes time to adjust to.

Brind'Amour referenced exactly that when asked about his new forward, but he believes the ability to find his sweet spot within the lineup is there.

"He's super talented," the coach said. "I can see it right now in practice, there's a very skilled hockey player there and now it's just about finding that fit. Getting him up to speed is going to be the trick."

Starting training camp on the team's "second line" alongside Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Martin Necas, and skating on the team's second power play unit, there will be opportunities for Roslovic to be a key contributor.

"Really we just have to find a role. You have to find how you fit into a system, he offered. "Of course, everybody wants to help out from a statistical standpoint, but no matter where you fit in a team and how much you want to help, you have to try and be a good fit. I just want to try and help win games. I want to be a complimentary player, help other guys thrive as well, and help the pace of the team.”

Worth A Click

Your One-Stop Shop For All Things Training Camp

Chatty = Dawg

Training Camp: First Day of On-Ice

A Behind The Curtain Look at Canes Media Days

What We Saw At The Prospects Showcase

Thanks For The Memories, Antti Raanta

Get To Know Jackson Blake

Yaniv Perets: An 'Outside The Box' Thinker

Welcome To Lenovo Center

View: Conceptual Renderings of Raleigh Sports & Entertainment District Development

Grab Your Calendar and Get Adding...

Hear From Seth Jarvis On His New Contract

Denmark's Going To The Olympics Thanks To Freddie

2024-25 Single Game Tickets On Sale Now

2024 Offseason Player Tracker

News Feed

Gostisbehere, Walker Building Chemistry On The Blue Line

Chatfield To 'Keep Playing Like My Job Is On The Line' Despite New Contract

Hurricanes Home Arena Officially Re-Named Lenovo Center

Go Time: Canes Kick Off First Day Of On-Ice Training Camp Sessions

Canes, Cameras & Content: Behind The Scenes At Media Day

Takeaways From The 2024 Prospects Showcase

Gunler Aims to Bounce Back from Injuries

Canes Announce Training Camp Roster

Prospects Showcase: Canes Close Out Event Against Predators

Prospect Q&A: Jackson Blake

Prospects Showcase: Six-Goal Third Period Leads Canes Past Cats

Prospects Showcase: Canes Beat Bolts To Begin Gameplay

Perets To Continue 'Thinking Outside The Box' In Second Pro Season

Canes Announce Training Camp Schedule

Lenovo and Carolina Hurricanes Agree To Multi-Year Arena Naming Rights Agreement

Need To Know: Canes at the 2024 Prospects Showcase presented by Invisalign

Raleigh Sports & Entertainment District Unveils First Look At Mixed-Use Development

Canes Calendar: Upcoming Dates