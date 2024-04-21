Recap: Andersen Backstops Canes To Game 1 Win

Deadline Acquisitions Paying Dividends Early...

Kicking off a sixth consecutive trip to the postseason, the Canes wasted little time jumping on the Islanders.

After Islanders Captain Anders Lee was sent to the box just over a minute in, Evengy Kuznetsov took advantage 13 seconds later.

Using a Stefan Noesen screen in front, the Canes were up only 1:35 following the opening puck drop.

Putting the home side in a good position to start the evening, New York pushed back with a heavy response though.

Showing the style of play that made them 8-0-1 in their last nine regular season games, they were then able to tie it up before the contest could reach the midway point of the first period.

After Carolina had trouble getting a puck out of their own end, Lee redirected a shot from the point and Kyle MacLean cleaned up the scraps behind Andersen.