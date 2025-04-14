Canes Reassign Badinka To Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes reassigned defenseman Dominik Badinka from Malmö of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL) on Monday.

Badinka, 19, was the Canes' first selection (#34 overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft. The native of Chomutov, Czechia, played 49 games for Malmö in Sweden's top league this season, producing two goals and three assists for a total of five points.

"He has the ability to play fast and to really end plays off the rush. I think that's something that, when you look at the way the game is played and how we want to play, you've got to be able to play fast and play defensively," Canes Associate General Manager Darren Yorke said after making the selection in Vegas. "His length and his mobility that he's able to play with against men, and the way he shuts it down is impressive. His puck-moving game, his transition, and his ability to play in the defensive zone and quickly get the puck up is something he excels at doing. I'm really excited to get that type of player."

Badinka stands at 6-foot-3, 185 lbs. and shoots right-handed. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract on July 14, 2024.